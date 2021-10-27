SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Tuesday's high school football playoff highlights

Top performances for area high school players.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 26, 2021 08:40 PM
Share

SECTION 1AAAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Cole Elbing rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Century topped No. 5 John Marshall 40-28. Matt Haun passed for 185 yards and two TDs and rushed for 81 yards and a TD for the Panthers. Troy Lee ran for 91 yards and two TDs for the Rockets.

SECTION 1AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Luke Scheuer had 129 yards rushing on 12 carries and Jake Thompson had 99 on 12 carries as No. 4 seed Byron rolled up 450 yards of offense in a 41-0 win over No. 4 Red Wing.

SECTION 1AAA

QUARTERFINALS

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Prieto had 10 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, in No. 2 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 37-0 win over No. 6 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Justin Wohlers passed for two touchdowns and 183 yards as Lake City beat La Crescent-Hokah 41-18. Wohlers was 15-for-23 passing for the No. 2-seeded Tigers.

Eli Haight rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Seth Haight ran for 97 yards and a TD as fourth-seeded Lourdes shut out fifth-seeded Pine Island 28-0. Lourdes defense scored a pair of touchdowns, too, as Matt Mahoney returned a fumble 75 yards for a score and Gannon Fix scored on a Pick-6, going just more than 30 yards for a fourth-quarter TD.

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Braxton Munnikhuysen ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns to help Triton hold off rival St. Charles 30-28. The Saints rallied from a two-TD deficit, recovering two onside kicks in the process, but Triton's defense stopped a late two-point conversion attempt to preserve the victory.

Malakye Parker ran for 146 yards and the game's first three touchdowns to help second-seeded Goodhue roll to a 46-12 victory against seventh-seeded Dover-Eyota.

• Collin Bonow scored three touchdowns and No. 6 seed Lewiston-Altura stunned No. 3 Caledonia 34-14.

• Sam Backer threw two touchdown passes and ran for 96 yards and two TDs as No. 1 Chatfield rolled past No. 8 Winona Cotter 60-14. Parker Delaney threw for 231 yards and a TD for the Gophers.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Malachi Bunke passed for 114 yards and four touchdowns as Rushford-Peterson eased to a 32-6 win over No. 8 seed Wabasha-Kellogg. Bunke finished 6-for-9 passing. Alex Ronnenberg had two of the TD catches.

• Quarterback Chase Christianson passed for 150 yards and No. 2 seed Fillmore Central held off Kingsland 18-0.

SECTION 1 9-MAN

QUARTERFINALS

JT Rein ran for 163 yards and No. 1 seed Lanesboro blew out No. 8 seed Lyle/Pacelli 53-0.

Taylor Glynn threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns in No. 2 seed Grand Meadow’s 42-18 win over Houston. Dustin Copley added 135 yards rushing.

Chase Johnson threw just two passes but finished with 144 yards through the air and two touchdowns in LeRoy-Ostrander’s 57-6 win over Mabel-Canton. Both of those passes and touchdowns went to Gavin Sweeney.

Harrison Hanna tossed a pair of touchdown passes as No. 4 Southland defeated No. 5 Spring Grove 19-13. Brendan Kennedy had two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries, with a touchdown.

What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports