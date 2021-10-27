Tuesday's high school football playoff highlights

SECTION 1AAAAA



QUARTERFINALS

• Cole Elbing rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Century topped No. 5 John Marshall 40-28. Matt Haun passed for 185 yards and two TDs and rushed for 81 yards and a TD for the Panthers. Troy Lee ran for 91 yards and two TDs for the Rockets.

SECTION 1AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

• Luke Scheuer had 129 yards rushing on 12 carries and Jake Thompson had 99 on 12 carries as No. 4 seed Byron rolled up 450 yards of offense in a 41-0 win over No. 4 Red Wing.

SECTION 1AAA



QUARTERFINALS

• Martin Prieto had 10 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, in No. 2 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 37-0 win over No. 6 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

• Justin Wohlers passed for two touchdowns and 183 yards as Lake City beat La Crescent-Hokah 41-18. Wohlers was 15-for-23 passing for the No. 2-seeded Tigers.

• Eli Haight rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Seth Haight ran for 97 yards and a TD as fourth-seeded Lourdes shut out fifth-seeded Pine Island 28-0. Lourdes defense scored a pair of touchdowns, too, as Matt Mahoney returned a fumble 75 yards for a score and Gannon Fix scored on a Pick-6, going just more than 30 yards for a fourth-quarter TD.

SECTION 1AA



QUARTERFINALS

• Braxton Munnikhuysen ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns to help Triton hold off rival St. Charles 30-28. The Saints rallied from a two-TD deficit, recovering two onside kicks in the process, but Triton's defense stopped a late two-point conversion attempt to preserve the victory.

• Malakye Parker ran for 146 yards and the game's first three touchdowns to help second-seeded Goodhue roll to a 46-12 victory against seventh-seeded Dover-Eyota.

• Collin Bonow scored three touchdowns and No. 6 seed Lewiston-Altura stunned No. 3 Caledonia 34-14.

• Sam Backer threw two touchdown passes and ran for 96 yards and two TDs as No. 1 Chatfield rolled past No. 8 Winona Cotter 60-14. Parker Delaney threw for 231 yards and a TD for the Gophers.

SECTION 1A



QUARTERFINALS

• Malachi Bunke passed for 114 yards and four touchdowns as Rushford-Peterson eased to a 32-6 win over No. 8 seed Wabasha-Kellogg. Bunke finished 6-for-9 passing. Alex Ronnenberg had two of the TD catches.

• Quarterback Chase Christianson passed for 150 yards and No. 2 seed Fillmore Central held off Kingsland 18-0.

SECTION 1 9-MAN



QUARTERFINALS

• JT Rein ran for 163 yards and No. 1 seed Lanesboro blew out No. 8 seed Lyle/Pacelli 53-0.

• Taylor Glynn threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns in No. 2 seed Grand Meadow’s 42-18 win over Houston. Dustin Copley added 135 yards rushing.

• Chase Johnson threw just two passes but finished with 144 yards through the air and two touchdowns in LeRoy-Ostrander’s 57-6 win over Mabel-Canton. Both of those passes and touchdowns went to Gavin Sweeney.

• Harrison Hanna tossed a pair of touchdown passes as No. 4 Southland defeated No. 5 Spring Grove 19-13. Brendan Kennedy had two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries, with a touchdown.