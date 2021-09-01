Tuesday's high school highlights

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jacob Goodman had a goal and an assist and Kasson-Mantorville blanked Cannon Falls 3-0.

• Dan Mikaeo scored twice and Brandt Konik, Ben Grogg, Lucas Sems and Chris Tree each had goals in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 6-1 win over Stewartville. Dylan Yennie had nine saves for the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa got goals from four different players and Kylie Meyer had 14 saves in goal in a 4-2 win over Stewartville. Brynne Kelley and Madison Hudson both had a goal and an assist for PIZM.

• Byron scored four goals in the first half and beat Lake City 6-1.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Addie Clarey and Jordan Nowicki scored goals in the second half and Mckenna Baker added two assists as Century overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie Lakeville South 2-2.

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century's Megan Lund had 30 assists, 13 digs and 3 aces in her team's 3-0 win over Owatonna. Kaitlyn Meincke added 12 digs and Brooke Meincke nine kills.

• Bailie Roschen had 19 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks; and Hallie Roschen had 39 assists and 16 digs in Red Wing’s 3-1 win over Mankato East.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kenyon-Wanamingo turned its marathon 3-2 win over Lake City into a block party. Norah Rechtzigel and Stella Rechtzigel each had 11 blocks and Leah Berg had 10. Ava Brunn had 19 kills and 15 digs for Lake City, and Natalie Bremer had 17 kills and 15 digs.

• Allie Elliott 16 kills, 22 digs and Hilary Minnich had 27 set assists, 16 digs and four ace serves as Stewartville bested Byron 3-1. Clara High had 30 set assists for Byron and Sophia Gartner had five kills and 23 digs.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Ruberg had 12 kills as Rushford-Peterson beat Dover-Eyota 3-0 in three straight close sets. Ellie Hardtke had 23 set assists and Olivia Riley had 11 kills for D-E.

• Filmore Central outlansted Chatfield 3-1 as it got37 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills from Lauren Mensink. Kammry Broadwater added 13 kills and Abby Bothun had 11. Zayda Priebe had 16 kills for Chatifled.

• Jovial King had 30 set assists, Sadie Treptow had eight kills and eight blocks and Emme Kittleson had 23 digs as Caledonia swept Winona Cotter 3-0.

• Jacqueline Avilez had 12 kills and Sophie Graner added 10 as Wabasha-Kellogg rallied from a 2-0 deficit to nip La Crescent 3-2. Kelsey Kiesau had 11 kills for the Lancers and Kinlee Grattan had 33 set assists and 20 digs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Kaci Ruen had 17 kills, Malia Tessum had 28 digs and Ella Cambern had 25 set assists as Lanesboro toppled LeRoy-Ostrander 3-0.

• Kinley Soiney had 12 kills, Sophie Morken had 11 kills and Sahara Morken had 31 set assists as Mabel-Canton topped Kingsland 3-0.

• Sydney Torgerson had 10 kills and 9 blocks in Houston’s 3-0 win over Glenville-Emmons.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Maria Winter had 12 kills, Hannah Hanson had 11 kills and Madison Meyer added 10 as Mayo defeated Farmington 3-0.

• Reese Bauman had 11 kills and Natalee Heydt had 19 digs as Hayfield swept Pine Island 3-0. Paige Yetzer had 19 set assists for Pine Island.

• Anika Schafer had 30 set assists and Joslyn Carlson had five kills, four blocks and eight ace services as Goodhue topped Blooming Prairie 3-0. Macy Lembke had 17 set assists for the Blossoms.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo was impressive in blanking solid team Mankato West, winning every match in straight sets en route to claiming the Big Nine dual 7-0.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes got a fight from Cannon Falls, but still prevailed 5-2. Ryann Witter, Ana Medina, Caroline Daly and Erin Witter all won in singles for the Eagles.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Hastings gave Century a tussle, but the Panthers prevailed 4-3 in the non-conference dual. Paige Sargent, Julia Baber and Kathleen Thompson all prevailed in singles for Century. The doubles team of Jenny Han and Zoey Chen also won for the Panthers.

• Stewartville swept the double and got a No. 1 singles win from Chloe Regal as it edged Cotter 4-3. The doubles teams of Addison Manley and Katrina McKluskey, Malena Krapf and Grace Elton, and Emma Manley and Maren Honsey were all winners.