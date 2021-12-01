SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Tuesday's high school scores

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 30, 2021 09:42 PM
Girls Basketball

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 77, Faribault 43

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Lewiston-Altura 62

Chatfield 71, St. Charles 23

Winona Cotter 70, Fillmore Central 41

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27

Houston 56, Mabel-Canton 27

Grand Meadow 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 12

Southland 54, Lyle/Pacelli 43

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 77, Faribault 23

Goodhue 71, Dover-Eyota 52

Austin 70, Kasson-Mantorville 46

Cannon Falls 43, Randolph 41

Lake City 67, La Crescent 46

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Triton 42

Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 38

Pine Island 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36

Kingsland 63, Blooming Prairie 57 (OT)

Boys Hockey

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Faribault 4, Century 3

NON-CONFERENCE

Holy Family Catholic 5, Mayo 2

Winona 3, La Crosse (Wis.) Aquinas 2

Black River Falls (Wis.) 6, La Crescent-Hokah 5

Girls Hockey

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mankato East 3, Austin 1

NON-CONFERENCE

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Dodge County 0

Red Wing 5, Waseca 4

