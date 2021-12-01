Tuesday's high school scores
Scores of area high school games.
Girls Basketball
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 77, Faribault 43
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Lewiston-Altura 62
Chatfield 71, St. Charles 23
Winona Cotter 70, Fillmore Central 41
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27
Houston 56, Mabel-Canton 27
Grand Meadow 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 12
Southland 54, Lyle/Pacelli 43
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 77, Faribault 23
Goodhue 71, Dover-Eyota 52
Austin 70, Kasson-Mantorville 46
Cannon Falls 43, Randolph 41
Lake City 67, La Crescent 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Triton 42
Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 38
Pine Island 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36
Kingsland 63, Blooming Prairie 57 (OT)
Boys Hockey
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Faribault 4, Century 3
NON-CONFERENCE
Holy Family Catholic 5, Mayo 2
Winona 3, La Crosse (Wis.) Aquinas 2
Black River Falls (Wis.) 6, La Crescent-Hokah 5
Girls Hockey
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato East 3, Austin 1
NON-CONFERENCE
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Dodge County 0
Red Wing 5, Waseca 4