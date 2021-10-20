Tuesday's high school sports highlights

Tuesday's Top Performances

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo placed third in the Big Nine Championships at Brooktree Golf Course, behind host Owatonna (38 points) and runner-up Mankato East (51). Mayo finished with 136 points. John Marshall finished fifth (168) and Century placed ninth (225). East's Isaiah Anderson won the meet (16:08.03). Ryan Gwaltney placed seventh for Mayo (17:03.37), JM's Garrett Eick finished ninth (17:15.66) and Tyler White placed 12th for Century (17:22.16).

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes senior Kevin Turlington flew to victory at the HVL Championships, winning in 16:46.7, nearly 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Reese Anderson of Lake City (17:04.6). Turlington paced Lourdes to the team title (45 points), while Stewartville was the runner-up (63) and Lake City placed third (89). Lourdes had four runners in the top 10, with Jack Archbold (7th, 17:50.8); Dylan Rossow (9th, 17:51.3) and Nathan Renier (10th, 17:57.4) joining Turlington.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• W-E-M/J-W-P breezed to the conference crown, finishing the meet with 30 points. Blooming Prairie was the runner-up with 79. Maple River's Cole Stencel won the meet in 17:23.15. Hosea Baker was Blooming's top finisher, in fourth place (18:44.92).

NON-CONFERENCE

• Rochester Area Home School won the Northwoods Orchard meet in Douglas, with 22 points. Schaeffer Academy finished second (44) and Austin Pacelli third (70). RAHS runner JJ Hicks won the meet (17:47), while Schaeffer's Joseph Block was the runner-up (17:50).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century came within one point of winning the Big Nine championships, finishing as the runner-up with 62 points; Northfield won the meet with 61. Mayo placed 10th (223) and John Marshall 11th (273). Northfield's Caley Graber won the meet (19:24.13). Century's Jazzlyn Hanenberger was the top Rochester finisher, placing fifth (19:53.63).

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lake City won a competitive HVL championship, with 62 points. Byron and Pine Island tied for the runner-up spot (92 points) and Kasson-Mantorville was just two points back of them (94). Z-M/K-W's Natasha Sortland won the meet handily, in 18:23.8, more than 1:40 ahead of the runner-up, Abigial Tri of K-M (20:05.5). Lourdes' Anna Peikert placed third (20:28.3) and teammate Abigail Oxentenko was fourth (20:34.5).

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• W-E-M/J-W-P won the conference championship on a tie-breaker, as it and NRHEG both finished with 50 points. Blooming Prairie placed third (56), paced by conference champion Gloria Hernandez (21:37.35). Aviana Alexander paced Hayfield, placing 15th (25:40.62).

NON-CONFERENCE

• The Rochester Area Home School Jaguars won the Northwoods Orchard meet in Douglas on Tuesday, with 28 points. Austin Pacelli placed second (50) and Schaeffer Academy was third (55). Pacelli's Kristen Kopal won the meet (20:13). Isabelle Alderman of RAHS was second (20:34), and Schaeffer's top finisher was Lily Morrisey, who placed fourth (21:08).

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Rochester Mayo picked up a Big Nine Conference victory against Winona on Tuesday, with Natalie Boorjian winning four times (200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay) and Ava Gustafson (200 IM, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay) and Madeline Gau (200 medley relay, 100 fly, 400 freestyle relay) winning three times. Abby Wigle also won the diving competition, with 199.0 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Julia Ogren won four events for John Marshall, but the Rockets fell to Austin 99-87 in a Big Nine Conference dual. Ogren won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, as well as the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Inessah Cernohous won three times for the Rockets (100 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 relay).

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo used a balanced attack to sweep Albert Lea and finish the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record in the Big Nine Conference. That gives Mayo its first Big Nine title since 2015. The Spartans (16-9 overall) were led by Hannah Hanson and Madison Meyer, with nine kills each. Hanson added 14 assists and 4 digs, while Meyer had 5 aces and 4 digs.

• Rochester Century capped its regular season with an amazing come-from-behind win at Mankato East. The Panthers lost the first two sets of the Big Nine Conference match, but they rebounded to win 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6. Elise Jensen had 23 kills, while Paige Decker added 15, and Ella Zmolek had 13 kills and 17 digs. Megan Lund added 60 assists in the win.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Pine Island setter Paige Yetzer hit a big milestone, notching her 1,000th set assist in a 3-0 defeat to Cannon Falls. Jaci Winchell paced Cannon Falls with 32 assists and 8 digs, while Karsyn Winchell had 6 kills, 16 digs and 2 aces; and Lauren Johnson had 7 kills and 13 digs.

• Goodhue outlasted Lake City in three close sets, winning 25-14, 25-22, 30-28. Joslyn Carlson had a match-high 14 kills for Goodhue, as well as 8 digs and 5 blocks. Anika Schafer added 35 assists for the Wildcats, while Tori Miller had 9 kills and 12 digs. Mya Shones had 11 kills to lead Lake City, while Natalie Bremer and Ava Brunn had 10 kills each.

• Allie Elliott had 16 kills, Emily Lamb 13 kills and 12 digs and Izzie Schei 17 assists in Stewartville’s 3-1 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Rylee Nelson had 7 klls, 32 assists, 24 digs and 2 blocks for Z-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia used 6 kills and 8 digs from Logan Koepke to sweep Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-0. Teagan Hansen led P-E-M with 5 kills and 14 digs.

• Lewiston-Altura hung on three times to win a three-set nail-biter against rival Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26. Anna Hennessy led L-A with 19 kills and 4 blocks, whlie Tanner Reed had 15 kills and Elise Sommer had 32 assists. R-P was led by Kaylee Ruberg with 14 kills and 21 digs.

• La Crescent-Hokah's Kinlee Grattan had 2 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs and 2 aces to lead the Lancers to a 3-0 sweep against St. Charles. Lauryn Deiger had 6 kills and 17 digs for the Saints.

• Peyton Berg had 12 kills, 11 digs and 2 blocks as Chatfield beat Dover-Eyota 3-0. Taryn Bany had 25 assists, 9 digs and 4 aces for D-E.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow defeated Mabel-Canton in a competitive East/West Showcase Game. GM finishes the regular season 18-10 overall while Mabel-Canton finishes 28-4. Kendyl Queensland had a big match for Grand Meadow, with 10 kills, 19 digs and 4 blocks. Emma Grafe added 28 assists and River Landers had 15 kills. Emily Carolan had 15 kills and 20 digs for M-C, and Sahara Morken had 40 assists.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Kenyon-Wanamingo swept a conference match against rival Triton 3-0, thanks to a match-high 9 kills from Leah Berg. Tessa Erlandson added 6 kills and 17 digs, while Josi Quam had 15 assists and 2 aces. Cameron Vermilyea and Emma Ogren led Triton with 5 kills each.