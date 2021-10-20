Tuesday's high school sports scores
Tuesday's high school sports scoreboard
BOYS SOCCER
Section 1AAA championship
Mayo 2, Lakeville South 0
Section 1AA championship
Byron 3, Austin 2, PK
Section 1A championship
Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section 1AAA championship
Lakeville North 5, Farmington 0
Section 1AA championship
Byron 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Section 1A championship
Winona Cotter 2, Dover-Eyota 0
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Big 9 meet (at Owatonna)
Owatonna 38, Mankato East 51, Mayo 136, Mankato West 157, John Marshall 168, Northfield 173, Winona 183, Albert Lea 219, Century 225, Faribault 240, Red Wing 244, Austin 251.
HVL meet (at Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center)
Lourdes 45, Stewartville 63, Lake City 89, Pine Island 108, Kasson-Mantorville 135, Z-M/K-W 137, Goodhue 144, Cannon Falls 157.
Gopher Conference meet (at New Richland)
W-E-M/J-W-P 30, Blooming Prairie 79, NRHEG 83, Medford 83, Maple River 103, Hayfield 132.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Big Nine Conference Meet (at Owatonna)
Northfield 61, Century 62, Mankato East 91, Owatonna 131, Mankato West 133, Faribault 166, Winona 172, Red Wing 185, Austin 214, Mayo 223, John Marshall 273, Albert Lea 328
HVL meet (at Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center)
Lake City 62, Byron 92, Pine Island 92, Kasson-Mantorville 94, Stewartville 132, Lourdes 135, Goodhue 142, Z-M/K-W 153.
Gopher Conference meet (at New Richland)
W-E-M/J-W-P 50, NRHEG 50, Blooming Prairie 56, Maple River 89, Medford 90.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Big Nine Conference
Austin 99, John Marshall 87
Mayo def. Albert Lea 25-18, 25-11, 25-10
Red Wing def. Owatonna 25-13, 25-22, 25-10
VOLLEYBALL
Big Nine Conference
Century def. East 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6
Northfield at JM
Hiawatha Valley League
Cannon Falls def. Pine Island 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Goodhue def. Lake City 25-14, 25-22, 30-28
Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Three Rivers Conference
Chatfield def. Dover-Eyota 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17
La Crescent-Hokah def. St. Charles 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Caledonia def. PEM 25-13, 25-19, 25-21
Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson 25-23, 25-22, 28-26
Southeast Conference
(SEC championship match)
Grand Meadow def. Mabel-Canton 17-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 15-9
Gopher Conference
W-E-M def. Blooming Prairie 25-15, 25-12, 26-24
FBA at Hayfield
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton 25-14, 25-22, 25-14