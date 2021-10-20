Tuesday's high school sports scores

BOYS SOCCER

Section 1AAA championship

Mayo 2, Lakeville South 0

Section 1AA championship

Byron 3, Austin 2, PK

Section 1A championship

Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section 1AAA championship

Lakeville North 5, Farmington 0

Section 1AA championship

Byron 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Section 1A championship

Winona Cotter 2, Dover-Eyota 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Big 9 meet (at Owatonna)

Owatonna 38, Mankato East 51, Mayo 136, Mankato West 157, John Marshall 168, Northfield 173, Winona 183, Albert Lea 219, Century 225, Faribault 240, Red Wing 244, Austin 251.

HVL meet (at Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center)

Lourdes 45, Stewartville 63, Lake City 89, Pine Island 108, Kasson-Mantorville 135, Z-M/K-W 137, Goodhue 144, Cannon Falls 157.

Gopher Conference meet (at New Richland)

W-E-M/J-W-P 30, Blooming Prairie 79, NRHEG 83, Medford 83, Maple River 103, Hayfield 132.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Nine Conference Meet (at Owatonna)

Northfield 61, Century 62, Mankato East 91, Owatonna 131, Mankato West 133, Faribault 166, Winona 172, Red Wing 185, Austin 214, Mayo 223, John Marshall 273, Albert Lea 328

HVL meet (at Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center)

Lake City 62, Byron 92, Pine Island 92, Kasson-Mantorville 94, Stewartville 132, Lourdes 135, Goodhue 142, Z-M/K-W 153.

Gopher Conference meet (at New Richland)

W-E-M/J-W-P 50, NRHEG 50, Blooming Prairie 56, Maple River 89, Medford 90.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Big Nine Conference

Austin 99, John Marshall 87

Mayo def. Albert Lea 25-18, 25-11, 25-10

Red Wing def. Owatonna 25-13, 25-22, 25-10

VOLLEYBALL

Big Nine Conference

Century def. East 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6

Northfield at JM

Mayo def. Albert Lea 25-18, 25-11, 25-10

Hiawatha Valley League

Cannon Falls def. Pine Island 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Goodhue def. Lake City 25-14, 25-22, 30-28

Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Three Rivers Conference

Chatfield def. Dover-Eyota 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17

La Crescent-Hokah def. St. Charles 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Caledonia def. PEM 25-13, 25-19, 25-21

Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson 25-23, 25-22, 28-26

Southeast Conference

(SEC championship match)

Grand Meadow def. Mabel-Canton 17-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 15-9

Gopher Conference

W-E-M def. Blooming Prairie 25-15, 25-12, 26-24

FBA at Hayfield

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton 25-14, 25-22, 25-14