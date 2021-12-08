SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Tuesday's Rochester boys basketball results

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 07, 2021 07:56 PM
Byron 59, Lourdes 55

BYRON -- The Bears saw four finish in double figures as they were able to break a 30-30 tie at halftime to get past Lourdes.

Jaxon Marine scored 15 points followed by Trent DeCook (13), Caden Christenson (12) and James Durst (10) for Byron.

Aidan Jahns finished with a game-best 21 points, thanks to five made 3-pointers. Parker Dunham also finished in double figures for Lourdes with 13.

LOURDES (55)
Aidan Jahns 21 P, 5 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Theobald 8 P; Nick Bowron 6 P, 1 3-PT; Kevin Adeng-Kur 2 P; Parker Dunham 13 P, 3 3-PT.
BYRON (59)
Caden Christenson 12 P, 3 3-PT; Tyler Connelly 7 P; Trent DeCook 13 P, 1 3-PT; James Durst 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jaxon Marine 15 P; Nick Netzke 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 30, BYR 30.
Free throws: LOUR 7-10, BYR 12-24.
Three-point goals: LOUR 10, BYR 5.

Hayfield 82, Schaeffer Academy 50

HAYFIELD -- Isaac Matti scored 25 points as defending Class A state champion Hayfield rolled past Schaeffer Academy 82-50 in non-conference play

Easton Fritcher had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who led 45-21 at the half. Matti hit three of Hayfield's 10 3-pointers.

Ethan VanSchepen made four of Schaeffer's eight 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.

Hayfield improves to 2-0 with the win and Schaeffer drops to 0-3.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (50)
Cole Morgan 8 P, 2 3-PT; Micah Lahr 2 P; Evan Miller 6 P, 1 3-PT; Levi Ouren 2 P; Aidan Kluth 6 P; Minsoo Choung 4 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan VanSchepen 22 P, 4 3-PT.
HAYFIELD (82)
Isaac Watson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zander Jacobson 8 P; Easton Fritcher 20 P, 10 R; Isaac Matti 25 P, 3 3-PT; Ethan Pack 8 P, 2 3-PT; Kobe Foster 8 P, 2 3-PT; Brody O’Malley 6 P, 2 3-PT; Karver Heydt 2 P.
Halftime: HAY 45, SA 21.
Free throws: SA 10-19, HAY 6-14.
Three-point goals: SA 8, HAY 10.

