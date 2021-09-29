Tuesday's Rochester boys soccer results

Century 7, Faribault 1

Max Comfere scored an eye-popping four goals as Century ran away from the Falcons to stay a top of the Big Nine Conference.

Comfere broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh minute for his first goal before adding three more to help the Panthers (10-2, 7-1) avoid back-to-back losses after a tough 1-0 defeat to Lakeville South on Monday.

Rivaldo Pena gave Century a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal in the opening minutes before Faribault tied it moments later. Jay Whitney also scored for the Panthers to go along with an assist. Abdirisak Bulale recored a goal, while Xander Galardy had two assists.

"The entire team played at a high pace. Jay Whitney had a good night with a goal and an assist playing on the wing," coach Hal Houghton said. "Ben Johnson and Austin Crane both played well on the defensive end helping both Charlie Odell and Jack Bauman limit Faribault to the one goal."

Faribault#1#0#—#1

Century#3#4#—#7

Faribault: 12 Huerta 1 goal. Goalie: Trujillo 8 saves.

Century: Max Comfere 4 goals; Abdirisak Bulale 1 goal; Harrison Amorim 1 assist; Rivaldo Pena 1 goal; Jay Whitney 1 goal, 1 assist; Noah Gjervik 1 assist; Xander Galardy 2 assists; Jamison Bargfrede 1 assist. Goalie: Charlie Odell 3 saves.

Mayo 3, Austin 1

AUSTIN -- Mayo netted three second half goals to knock off Austin 3-1 and keep pace in the hunt for a Big Nine Conference title.

"We did an excellent job of applying pressure in the midfield, especially at the beginning of the first half," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said.

Timothy Persons put the Spartans (7-3, 6-2) on the board first off a feed from Yonis Muse before the Packers tied it on a goal from Say Reh. Freshman attacker Patrick Haslam scored the game-winner off of Muse's second assist. Jonathan Sedarski scored an insurance goal off a cross from Mario Magnotto.

Mayo 3, Austin 1

Mayo#0#3#—#3

Austin#0#1#—#1

Mayo: Mario Magnotto 1 assist; Yonis Muse 2 assists; Timothy Persons 1 goal; Jonathan Sedarski 1 goal; Patrick Haslam 1 goal. Goalie: Nate Wigle 3 saves.

Austin: Say Reh 1 goal.

John Marshall 1, Owatonna 1, OT

OWATONNA — John Marshall, which had won four of its last five games, settled for a 1-1 overtime tie with Owatonna.

Both teams' goals came in the first half. The Rockets got theirs from Hussein Mohamed, assisted bye Nywatich Ojulu.

Camdon Williams had eight saves for JM.

“Great game and amazing team spirit for JM boys soccer,” JM coach Abdul Noor said. “I'm very happy with the boys energy and strong character to compete as we're getting better each game and more together as a team. All the credit goes to them for all their hard work and dedication.”

JM is 3-3-2 in the Big Nine and 5-3-3 overall. Owatonna is 3-3-1, 6-4-1.

John Marshall 1, Owatonna 1

John Marshall#1#0#0#0#—#1

Owatonna#1#0#0#0#—#1

John Marshall: Hussein Mohamed 1 goal; Nywatich Ojulu 1 assist. Goalie: Camdon Williams 8 saves.

Owatonna: Goalie: 14 saves.

Byron 3, Lourdes 1

BYRON -- Alex Johnson and Ethan Klein each netted a second half goal as the Bears broke a 1-1 tie to knock off rival Lourdes.

Joey Lonzo scored a goal right before the half, while Evan Leeser made 10 saves for Lourdes (4-6-2).

"Evan had another great game in goal but we weren't able to match Byron's intensity throughout the game," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "It was great to see seventh graders Michael Buntrock and Will Jacob play so hard in their first varsity action."

Zach Ellavsky scored the first goal for the Bears (5-5-1), who have now won three of their past four games.