Tuesday's Rochester girls basketball results

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27
Jordian Leahy scored 17 points and Spring Grove pulled away in the second half to topple Schaeffer Academy 60-27 in Southeast Conference play.
Spring Grove led 27-19 at the half before going on a 33-8 run over the final 18 minutes. Kendal VanMinsel added 14 points for Spring Grove.
Kate Friese had a game-high 18 points for Schaeffer.
SPRING GROVE (60)
Siri Konkel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lydia Solum 6 P; Addison Halverson 2 P; Ava Olerud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendal VanMinsel 14 P; Addyson McHugh 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kylie Hammel 2 P; Jordian Leahy 17 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (27)
Kate Friese 18 P, 2 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 2 P; Winona Morgan 2 P; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Bella Hill 2 P; Blythe Morgan 1 P.
Halftime: SG 27, SA 19.
Free throws: SG 5-16, SA 9-16.
Three-point goals: SG 3, SA 2.