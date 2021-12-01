SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Tuesday's Rochester girls basketball results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 30, 2021 07:48 PM
Share

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27

Jordian Leahy scored 17 points and Spring Grove pulled away in the second half to topple Schaeffer Academy 60-27 in Southeast Conference play.

Spring Grove led 27-19 at the half before going on a 33-8 run over the final 18 minutes. Kendal VanMinsel added 14 points for Spring Grove.

Kate Friese had a game-high 18 points for Schaeffer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27
SPRING GROVE (60)
Siri Konkel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lydia Solum 6 P; Addison Halverson 2 P; Ava Olerud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendal VanMinsel 14 P; Addyson McHugh 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kylie Hammel 2 P; Jordian Leahy 17 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (27)
Kate Friese 18 P, 2 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 2 P; Winona Morgan 2 P; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Bella Hill 2 P; Blythe Morgan 1 P.
Halftime: SG 27, SA 19.
Free throws: SG 5-16, SA 9-16.
Three-point goals: SG 3, SA 2.

Related Topics: BASKETBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports