Tuesday's Rochester girls soccer results

Century 2, Lakeville South 2

Century overcame a 2-0 deficit at the half to rally for a 2-2 tie with Lakeville South in non-conference girls soccer on Tuesday.

Starting the second half, we felt confident we could score," Century coach Karen LaDue said.

Six minutes into the second half, Mckenna Baker took a quick thrown in and Addison Clarey was able to beat a defender and get the goal.

"You could feel the energy and the tempo of the game change," LaDue said.

Century evened the game when Annika Torbenson sent up a ball from the defensive half. Baker hit the ball off the Lakeville keeper and Jordan Nowicki was able to touch the lose ball into the back of the net.

"The girls deserve a lot of credit, we didn't play perfect but we believed we could score and come back," LaDue said. "We were playing with tired legs. this was our third game in four days. The relentless attitude and desire to succeed made all the difference. We had a lot of players step up, Maria Hanson did a great job covering the middle."

Kate Kopp had 12 saves in goal for Century.

Lakeville South#2#0#0#0#—#2

Century#0#2#0#0#—#2

Lakeville South: No stats provided.

Century: Addie Clarey 1 goal; Mckenna Baker 2 assists; Jordan Nowicki 1 goal. Goalie: Kate Kopp 12 saves.