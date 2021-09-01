Tuesday's Rochester girls soccer results

Century 2, Lakeville South 2
Century overcame a 2-0 deficit at the half to rally for a 2-2 tie with Lakeville South in non-conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
Starting the second half, we felt confident we could score," Century coach Karen LaDue said.
Six minutes into the second half, Mckenna Baker took a quick thrown in and Addison Clarey was able to beat a defender and get the goal.
"You could feel the energy and the tempo of the game change," LaDue said.
Century evened the game when Annika Torbenson sent up a ball from the defensive half. Baker hit the ball off the Lakeville keeper and Jordan Nowicki was able to touch the lose ball into the back of the net.
"The girls deserve a lot of credit, we didn't play perfect but we believed we could score and come back," LaDue said. "We were playing with tired legs. this was our third game in four days. The relentless attitude and desire to succeed made all the difference. We had a lot of players step up, Maria Hanson did a great job covering the middle."
Kate Kopp had 12 saves in goal for Century.
Century 2, Lakeville South 2
Lakeville South#2#0#0#0#—#2
Century#0#2#0#0#—#2
Lakeville South: No stats provided.
Century: Addie Clarey 1 goal; Mckenna Baker 2 assists; Jordan Nowicki 1 goal. Goalie: Kate Kopp 12 saves.
1/21: Century Goalie Kate Kopp kicks the ball after a save during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. TKopp had 12 saves as Century rallied for a 2-2 tied. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
2/21: Century’s Nora Lynch (12) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
3/21: Century’s Jordan Nowicki (13) kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Nowicki had a goal in Century's 2-2 tie. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
4/21: Century’s Melanie LaDue (2) kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
5/21: The Century Silver Stars perform during halftime of a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
6/21: Century’s Penelopea Gordon (6) kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
7/21: Century’s Jordan Nowicki (13) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
8/21: Century’s Penelopea Gordon (6) battles for the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
9/21: Century’s Regan Illg (4) heads the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
10/21: Century’s Annika Torbenson (9) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
11/21: Century's Jordan Nowicki reacts after falling during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
12/21: Century’s Jordan Nowicki (13) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
13/21: Century’s Penelopea Gordon, right, battles for the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
14/21: Century’s Penelopea Gordon (6) reacts while defending Lakeville South during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
15/21: Century’s Melanie LaDue (2) battles for the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
16/21: Century’s Jordan Nowicki (13) tries to get to the ball surrounded by Lakeville South during a girls soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
17/21: Century’s Mckenna Baker clears the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
18/21: Century’s Kristin LaDue (3) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
19/21: Century’s Kate Kopp (1) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
20/21: Century’s Sofia Biedermann (25) dribbles the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
21/21: Century’s Jordan Nowicki (13) heads the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin