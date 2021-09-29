Tuesday's Rochester volleyball results

Mayo 3, Red Wing 0

Mayo, playing inspired volleyball, blasted Red Wing 3-0 in Big Nine Conference action.

The Spartans won 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 as they improved their Big Nine mark to 5-0. They’re 11-5 overall.

“We came out with great energy and made few mistakes in Set 1,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “We were able to set pin to pin and get the defense out of position. Red Wing attacked well from the outside and challenged the defense to make plays.”

Hannah Hanson had 12 kills, 18 assists and 14 digs to pace. Jadyn Lester had 7 kills, 17 assists and 10 digs, while Maria Winter added 9 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces and 1 block.

Hallie Roschen led Red Wing (3-4, 7-9) with 2 kills, 16 assists and 7 digs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 3, Red Wing 0

Red Wing#11#16#20

Mayo#25#25#25

Red Wing:Bailie Roschen 7 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kayla Shelstad 3 digs; Hallie Roschen 2 kills, 16 assists, 7 digs; Ella Nelson 3 kills; Mara Kelly 1 kill; Brianna Tix 4 kills, 1 dig; Kennedy Knopp 4 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Reese Nystuen 1 kill; Elle Brandt 8 digs.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 4 kills, 1 dig; Jadyn Lester 7 kills, 17 assists, 10 digs; Hannah Hanson 12 kills, 18 assists, 14 digs, 1.5 blocks; Madison Meyer 7 kills, 1 dig; Maria Winter 9 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Lauren Klees 10 digs, 1 ace; Erica Matey 2 digs; Reagan Weisenbeck 1 dig; Alexa Carlstrom 3 digs, 1 ace; Ava Miller 5 kills, .5 block.

Northfield 3, Century 0

NORTHFIELD — Century came up short and fell 3-0 to Northfield in Big Nine Conference volleyball.

The Panthers, now 4-1 in the Big Nine and 9-4 overall, lost 26-24, 25-14, 25-21.

"We struggled with our errors tonight and had a hard time digging ourselves out of holes," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "It's frustrating to see a team with so much talent get so down on ourselves that we can't play to our potential."

Megan Lund led Century with 26 assists and three aces. Kaitlyn Menicke had 25 kids and Brooke Menicke had 10 kills and 11 digs.

Northfield 3, Century 0

Century#24#14#21

Northfield#25#25#25

Century: Megan Lund 26 assists, 3 aces; Kaitlyn Meincke 25 digs; Brooke Meincke 10 kills, 11 digs.

Northfield: Not stats submitted.

Pine Island 3, Lourdes 1

PINE ISLAND — Pine Island dropped the first set to Lourdes but then won the next three as it down the Eagles in Hiawatha Valley League action 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 26-24.

Kiley Passow had 11 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks and 2 aces for the Panthers. Simone Kabat had 11 kills, 17 digs and 1 1/2 blocks, while Kendall Hayden added 29 assists and six digs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Flores had 20 assists and two aces for Lourdes. Lindsey Rossow had 11 kills.

Pine Island 3, Lourdes 1

Lourdes#25#12#22#24

Pine Island#19#25#25#26

Lourdes:Lindsey Rossow 11 kills; Vivica Bretton 7 kills; Ashley Flores 20 assists, 2 aces.

Pine Island: Reese Koenen 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kendall Hayden 29 assists, 6 digs; Kiley Passow 11 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Simone Kabat 11 kills, 17 digs, 1.5 blocks; Maddie Schutte 17 digs, 3 aces.

Houston 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Houston evened its record in the Southeast Conference with a 3-0 win over Schaeffer Academy.

Lilly Carr led the way with 28 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocsk and 2 kills. Schaeffer got 17 assists and six digs from Blythe Morgan.

Houston 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Houston#25#25#25

Schaeffer Academy#19#23#15

Houston: Calley Colsch 5 digs; Sydney Torgerson 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Lilly Carr 2 kills, 28 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Priya Kingsley 3 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Emily Botcher 10 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs; Jaden Woodard 8 kills, 1 dig, 3 aces.

Schaeffer Academy: Sarah Augeson 5 kills; Faith Monson 13 digs; Kate Friese 8 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Ashley Homme 7 kills, 1 block; Thea Bothun 3 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Blythe Morgan 17 assists, 6 digs.

Notes: Houston is 4-4 in the SEC, 4-9 overall. Schaeffer is 1-7, 1-12.