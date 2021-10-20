Tuesday's Rochester volleyball results: Mayo clinches Big 9 championship

Tuesday night's match was six years in the making for the Rochester Mayo volleyball team.

Or, rather, it was six years in the waiting.

Either way, the Spartans were able to celebrate after a convincing 3-0 sweep of Albert Lea on Senior Night at McNish Gymnasium. Mayo defeated the Tigers 25-18, 25-11, 25-10 to wrap up an unbeaten season in Big Nine Conference play (11-0) and win its first conference championship since 2015.

"It was a great night to honor our seniors," Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. "It’s always a bittersweet night for them. It usually is an emotional evening for the seniors. They are a great group of young women and have given the Spartans many hours of sweat and tears. We look forward to some rest this week as we head into playoffs."

Mayo used a balanced attack to sweep Albert Lea. The Spartans (16-9 overall) were led by Hannah Hanson and Madison Meyer, with nine kills each. Hanson added 14 assists and 4 digs, while Meyer had 5 aces and 4 digs.

The Spartans are off until the start of the Section 1AAA playoffs next week.

Mayo 3, Albert Lea 0

Albert Lea 18-11-10

Mayo 25-25-25

Albert Lea: no stats submitted.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 2 kills; Jadyn Lester 3 kills, 12 assists, 3 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 9 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Madison Meyer 9 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 5 aces; Maria Winter 4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Morgan Guo 1 kill, 1 ace; Reagan Weisenbeck 1 dig, 1 ace; Ava Miller 2 kills, 1 block.

Century 3, Mankato East 2

Rochester Century capped a terrific regular season with a hard-fought victory at Mankato East on Tuesday, rallying from two sets down and winning 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6.

Century is now 20-9 overall and finishes its Big Nine Conference season 9-2.

"This was quite the way to end our regular season, both teams played a great five-set match," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "I'm really proud of how the girls played to make a comeback and finish strong.

"We struggled with our errors in the first two sets but we were able to make adjustments and try new lineups to figure out what we needed to do to be successful. Elise Jensen had an amazing night with 34 attempts, 23 kills and only 3 errors. Now we buckle down and get ready for sections."

Megan Lund added an impressive 60 set assists in the five-set thriller, while Ella Zmolek had 13 kills and 17 digs, and Paige Decker had 15 kills.

Century 3, Mankato East 2

Century#16#21#25#25#15

Mankato East#25#25#19#21#6

Century: Megan Lund 60 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 23 digs; Ella Zmolek 13 kills, 17 digs; Paige Decker 15 kills, 4 aces; Elise Jensen 23 kills.

Mankato East: no stats submitted.