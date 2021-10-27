Tuesday's Section 1 Nine-Man football results

Lanesboro 53, Lyle/Pacelli 0

Lanesboro made it look easy once again, as the No. 2 ranked team in the state ran over Lyle/Pacelli 53-0.

The Burros are the No. 1 seed, while L/P was the No. 8 seed.

JT Rein kept up his running exploits. He finished with 163 yards on 10 carries. Seth Semmen had 75 yards on six carries and also threw for 60 yards. He was 5-for-7 with a touchdown.

Backup running back Boston Wright also got in on the rushing act, finishing with 106 yards on eight carries.

Lanesboro led 43-0 at halftime. L/P finished its season 0-8.

Lyle/Pacelli 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Lanesboro 13 20 12 8 -- 53

Grand Meadow 42, Houston 18

GRAND MEADOW -- Make it eight straight wins for Grand Meadow.

The Superlarks, who haven’t lost since their opener, rode Dustin Copley and Taylor Glynn to a 42-18 win over Houston.

Copley scored the Superlarks’ first two touchdowns, on runs of 3 and 9 yards. Glynn then threw a pair of TD strikes to Jace Kraft -- one of 15 yards, the other 36 yards -- and also ran in a score from 3 yards out.

By then, Grand Meadow was on top 36-0 late in the third quarter and was well on its way to the win.

Copley finished with 135 yards rushing and Glynn was 9-for-15 passing for 162 yards and two TDs.

Grand Meadow entered as the No. 2 seed, Houston (2-7) the No. 7.

Grand Meadow totaled 418 yards of total offense, 256 rushing, 162 passing. The Superlarks' defense held Houston to 158 yards rushing and 73 passing. Maddox Rodriguez led Houston with 88 yards rushing on 28 carries. Kenneth Grupe had 62 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Houston 0 0 0 18 -- 18

Grand Meadow 7 16 13 6 -- 42

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Mabel-Canton 6

LEROY -- Chase Johnson threw just two passes but finished with 144 yards through the air and two touchdowns in LeRoy-Ostrander’s 57-6 win over Mabel-Canton.

Both of those passes and touchdowns went to Gavin Sweeney.

L-O is the No. 3 seed, while M-C was seeded sixth.

The Cardinals (7-2) led 49-0 at halftime.

Tanner Olson had 144 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 10 carries.

M-C finished its season 4-5.

Southland 19, Spring Grove 12

ADAMS -- Harrison Hanna tossed a pair of touchdown passes as No. 4 Southland defeated No. 5 Spring Grove in the Section 1 9-Man quarterfinals.

"It wasn't pretty, but it was a 'W,' " Southland coach Shawn Kennedy said.

Hanna was 4-for-11 passing for 75 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Brendan Kennedy had two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown and also ranked for 84 yards on 20 carries and a TD. Jack Bruggeman had a 52-yard TD catch for the Rebels.

Christian Luthe added 52 yards rushing for Southland, which finished with 157 yards rushing and 75 passing. The win moves Southland to 4-5.

Spring Grove quarterback Eli Solum was 18-for-40 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards.

Hunter Holland rushed for 69 yards for Spring Grove (3-5) and he also caught a 72-yard TD pass. Carson Gerard caught two passes for 43 yards and a TD. The Lions had 243 yards passing and 113 rushing.

Spring Grove 0-6-0-6 -- 12

Southland 13-0-0-6 -- 19