Tuesday's Section 1AA football results

Lewiston-Altura 34, Caledonia 14

CALEDONIA — No. 6 seed Lewiston-Altura stunned No. 3 seed and recently surging Caledonia, beating the Warriors 34-14.

The Cardinals rode three rushing touchdowns by Collin Bonow, from 25, 2 and 4 yards.

L-A (4-5) had a big second half when it scored 20 of its points.

After a rough start to its season, Caledonia had won three straight, outscoring its opponents 95-22.

Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle was 13-for-21 for 129 yards and an interception.

Lewiston-Altura 7-7-13-7 — 34

Caledonia 0-7-0-7 — 14

Goodhue 46, Dover-Eyota 12

GOODHUE — Malakye Parker ran for 146 yards and the game's first three touchdowns to pace Goodhue to a 46-12 Section 1AA quarterfinal victory against visiting Dover-Eyota on Tuesday.

Parker ran for touchdowns of 69, 10 and 29 yards in the first quarter, all within a span of 5 minutes, 35 seconds to put the second-seeded Wildcats up 20-0 after one quarter.

Goodhue tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter to expand its lead to 39-0 at intermission. Will Opsahl hit Adam Poncelet on a 17-yard scoring pass, then Ethan Mathees ran 9 yards for a TD and Dylan Schafer broke a 76-yard scoring run.

Ethan Breuer added a 19-yard TD run on the first possession of the second half to cap the Wildcats' scoring.

D-E scored one TD in the third quarter — a 17-yard pass from Levi Williams to Landen Klassen — and one in the fourth, a 1-yard Gavin Gust run.

Goodhue will host sixth-seeded Lewiston-Altura at 7 p.m. Saturday in a section semifinal game.

Dover-Eyota 0-0-6-6 — 12

Goodhue 20-19-7-0 — 46

Chatfield 60, Winona Cotter 14

CHATFIELD — Sam Backer threw two touchdown passes and ran for 96 yards and two TDs as No. 1 Chatfield rolled past No. 8 Winona Cotter.

Backer was 2-for-3 passing with both of his completions going for touchdowns. The Gophers (8-1) scored 35 points in the first quarter and 54 in the first half.

Parker Delaney threw for 231 yards and a TD for the Gophers as he completed 8 of 9 passes.

Drew O'Connor caught five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown for Chatfield while Cole Johnson had two catches for 93 yards and a TD.

Chatfield had 467 total yards, 280 passing and 187 rushing.

Cotter (2-7) had 250 total yards, 217 passing and 33 rushing.

Winona Cotter 6-8-0-0 — 14

Chatfield 35-19-0-6 — 60