Tuesday's Section 1AAA football results

ELGIN -- No. 9 ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville had its way with struggling Zumbrota-Mazeppa, holding the Cougars to just 52 yards of offense en route to a 37-0 win.

Martin Prieto paced the defense with 10 tackles, including two quarterback sacks.

P-E-M opened the game with an 11-play drive that covered 85 yards and resulted in a touchdown. The TD play was a 1-yard pass from Connor McGuire to John Evers.

The Bulldogs (7-2) scored 21 points in that opening quarter as they quickly controlled the game.

McGuire finished 10-for-15 passing for 105 yards and had TD throws of 1, 5 and 25 yards. Hunter Tentis led the P-E-M running attack with 108 yards on 17 carries.

Jason Feils had three receptions for 44 yards. He also had an interception.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0 0 0 0 -- 0

P-E-M 21 7 6 3 -- 37

Lake City 41, La Crescent 18

LAKE CITY -- Lake City got back on track after getting smothered a week ago by surging Cannon Falls. The 8-1 Tigers did it with a 41-18 win over winless La Crescent-Hokah.

The No. 2-seeded Tigers rode 183 yards passing with two touchdowns by star quarterback Justin Wohlers. He was 15-for-23 passing, also with two interceptions. Top receiver was Carson Matzke with five catches for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

Wohlers also ran for 81 yards.

Next up for the Tigers is a semifinal game with No. 3 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Lake City edged P-E-M 13-7 earlier this season.

La Crescent 0 12 0 6 -- 18

Lake City 21 13 7 0 -- 41