Tuesday's Section 1AAAA football results

A round-up of area high school football games
Byron 41, Red Wing 0
BYRON -- Byron had an easy time of it against one-win Red Wing, blasting the Wingers 41-0 behind an offense that rolled up 450 yards.
Luke Scheuer had 129 yards rushing on 12 carries and Jake Thompson had 99 on 12 carries.
Quarterback Kale Robinson was 8-for-13 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Byron’s defense held Red Wing to 67 total yards.
Next up for No. 4 seed Byron (3-6) is a semifinal game with No. 1 Stewartville (8-0) on Saturday.
Red Wing 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Byron 21 13 7 0 -- 41
