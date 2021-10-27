Tuesday's Section 1AAAA football results

Byron 41, Red Wing 0

BYRON -- Byron had an easy time of it against one-win Red Wing, blasting the Wingers 41-0 behind an offense that rolled up 450 yards.

Luke Scheuer had 129 yards rushing on 12 carries and Jake Thompson had 99 on 12 carries.

Quarterback Kale Robinson was 8-for-13 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Byron’s defense held Red Wing to 67 total yards.

Next up for No. 4 seed Byron (3-6) is a semifinal game with No. 1 Stewartville (8-0) on Saturday.

Red Wing 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Byron 21 13 7 0 -- 41