Tuesday's Section 1AAAAA football results

Northfield 48, Austin 14

NORTHFIELD -- Northfield built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as it beat Austin 48-14.

The Raiders (4-5) are the No. 3 seed, while Austin (1-8) was seeded sixth.

Austin’s didn’t score until Jack Lang ripped off a 64-yard run for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Joseph Walker had the Packers’ other TD, a 3-yard run.

Austin 0 0 7 7 -- 14

Northfield 21 7 20 0 -- 48