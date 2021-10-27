Tuesday's Section 1AAAAA football results
A round-up of area high school football games
Northfield 48, Austin 14
NORTHFIELD -- Northfield built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as it beat Austin 48-14.
The Raiders (4-5) are the No. 3 seed, while Austin (1-8) was seeded sixth.
Austin’s didn’t score until Jack Lang ripped off a 64-yard run for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Joseph Walker had the Packers’ other TD, a 3-yard run.
Northfield 48, Austin 14
Austin 0 0 7 7 -- 14
ADVERTISEMENT
Northfield 21 7 20 0 -- 48
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.