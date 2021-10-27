SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Tuesday's Section 1AAAAA football results

A round-up of area high school football games

Football Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 26, 2021 11:29 PM
Share

Northfield 48, Austin 14

NORTHFIELD -- Northfield built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as it beat Austin 48-14.

The Raiders (4-5) are the No. 3 seed, while Austin (1-8) was seeded sixth.

Austin’s didn’t score until Jack Lang ripped off a 64-yard run for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Joseph Walker had the Packers’ other TD, a 3-yard run.

Northfield 48, Austin 14

Austin 0 0 7 7 -- 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield 21 7 20 0 -- 48

Related Topics: FOOTBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports