Sports | Prep

Tuesday's Section 2AA football results

A round-up of area high school football games

Football Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 26, 2021 10:12 PM
Blooming Prairie 43, Medford 0

BLOOMING PRAIRIE -- The No. 1-ranked team in the state kept up its perfect season, blasting Medford 43-0.

Top seed Blooming Prairie owned a 37-0 lead at halftime.

Medford could do little against the stout Blossoms defense. It completed just 5 of 15 passes for 62 yards and an interception, and it ran for 37 yards.

Blooming Prairie managed 187 yards passing and 210 rushing. Quarterback Drew Kittelson had TD throws of 45, 5, 26 and 48 yards. He finished 8-for-11 passing. Cole Wangen led the Blooming Prairie rushers with 83 yards.

Blooming Prairie 43, Medford 0

Medford 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Blooming Prairie 14 23 6 0 -- 43

