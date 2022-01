Tuesday's section soccer scores, schedule

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1AAA PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Lakeville South 4, Farmington 0

Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 0

Century 4, John Marshall 0

Mayo 4, Northfield 1

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

No. 5 Lakeville North vs. No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Century vs. No. 3 Mayo, 7 p.m.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At high seeds)

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

(At high seeds)

Winona 5, Red Wing 1

Austin 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Byron 4, Albert Lea 0

Faribault 2, Waseca 1

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

No. 1 Winona vs. No. 4 Austin, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Faribault at No. 2 Byron, 7 p.m.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Albert Lea)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Monday, Oct. 11

Schaeffer 1, Stewartville 1, PK win

Lake City 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 13

(At high seeds)

No. 8 Schaeffer Academy vs. No. 1 Lourdes, 7:15 p.m. at Mayo

No. 5 St. Charles vs. No. 4 Winona Cotter, 5 p.m. at Paul Giel Stadium

No. 7 Lake City at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, 7:15 p.m.

No. 6 Caledonia at No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

Cotter/SCLA winner vs. Lourdes/No. 8 or No. 9 winner, TBA

La Crescent/Caledonia winner vs. Dover-Eyota/No. 10 or No. 7 winner, TBA

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

SECTION 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

No. 8 Triton/K-W/Hayfield at Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Mankato Loyal/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia at No. 4 SW Minnesota Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Tri-City United at No. 2 St. Peter, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Cannon Falls at No. 3 Fairmont, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

SWMC/Mankato Loyola winner vs. PIZM/Triton winner, TBA

St. Peter/Tri-City winner vs. Fairmont/Cannon Falls winner, TBA

FINAL

Thursday, Oct. 21

(At Austin)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

SECTION 1AAA PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Lakeville North 3, John Marshall 0

Century 2, Mayo 1

Lakeville South 4, Northfield 0

Farmington 2, Owatonna 0

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

No. 4 Century at No. 1 Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Farmington vs. No. 2 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At high seed)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Winona 12, Faribault 0

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Waseca 2 OT

Byron 5, Albert Lea 0

Red Wing 6, Austin 0

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville vs. No. 1 Winona, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Red Wing at No. 2 Byron, 7 p.m.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Albert Lea)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 13

(At high seeds)

No. 8 Schaeffer Academy at No. 1 Winona Cotter, 7 p.m.

No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Caledonia at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Lake City at No. 3 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, October 16

(At high seeds)

La Crescent/PEM winner vs. Schaeffer/Cotter winner, TBA.

LC/SCLA winner vs Caledonia/DE winner, TBA.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

No. 8 Triton/KW/Hayfield at No. 1 Lourdes, 7 p.m. at Rochester Sports Stadium.

No. 5 Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia at No. 4 Pine Island/Zumbrota/Mazeppa, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Tri-City United at No. 2 Fairmont, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Cannon Falls at No. 3 Stewartville, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

Mankato Loyola/PIZM winner vs. Triton/Lourdes winner, TBA.

Tri-City/Fairmont winner vs. CF/Stewartville winner, TBA.

FINAL

Thursday, Oct. 21

(At Austin)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.