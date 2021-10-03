Turnovers haunt JM in homecoming loss to New Prague

Rochester John Marshall was playing right with New Prague.

Until it wasn't.

John Marshall, which entered Saturday's Big Southeast District football game with one win, went toe to toe with New Prague, which entered with a 3-1 mark, for nearly three full quarters.

Then, in a span of a couple of minutes, New Prague used two of its four forced turnovers to turn a tight game into a runaway, pulling away for a 35-7 victory in JM's homecoming game at John Drews Field.

"The turnovers were huge," JM head coach Kevin Kirkeby said. "Right now I'm really preaching, we have to quit hurting ourselves. We have to quit beating ourselves. We've had some turnovers in key situations throughout the season, except in our game against Austin, and that's our one win. Those things are hurting us."

New Prague led just 7-0 at halftime — its lone score coming on a 14-play, 99-yard drive that started after Rockets punter Michael Nicometo boomed a 70-yard kick that was downed at the Trojans' 1.

JM responded with a 12-play drive of its own, moving the ball from its 15 all the way down to the New Prague 16, before fumbling the ball back to the Trojans with just 55.7 seconds to go in the first half.

That fumble was one of four Rockets' turnovers in the game, all of which proved costly. While the first fumble likely kept the Rockets from tying the score just before halftime, New Prague mounted touchdown drives after its other three takeaways. Two of those came in a quick span in the second half of the third quarter.

"We came out and played a phenomenal first half," Kirkeby said. "Down 7-0 at halftime, I guarantee there's no one in the state besides the people in this stadium who thought that would be possible. That being said, we were driving, looking good, looking like (it might be a tie score), then we fumble it. Then we get a nice gain and we fumble it. Every time we had something going, we made a mistake.

"My postgame (talk to the players) was all about 'we have to quit beating ourselves.'"

With the score still 7-0, Trojans' defensive back Joey Novak intercepted a Rockets pass at the JM 44 with 5:43 to go in the third. Five plays later, New Prague made it 14-0 when Luke Shepard hit Nick Geis for a 17-yard touchdown pass. After muffing the ensuing kickoff and starting at its own 8, JM lost another fumble at its own 20 on the third play of its next possession. The Trojans needed just four plays to cover that distance and Brendan Pieper's 1-yard plunge extended their lead to 21-0.

John Marshall (1-4 Big Southeast District, 1-4 overall) answered with its most complete drive of the day, going 80 yards in 13 plays and pulling within 21-7 on a 4-yard Darius Jordan run.

But New Prague (4-1, 4-1) had its own response, going 65 yards in nine plays to make it 28-7. The Rockets then threw another interception on the first play of the ensuing possession and the Trojans turned that short field into a 4-play, 26-yard TD drive, capped by Jack Hennen's 7-yard run.

Though New Prague finished with 35 points, the Rockets recognized that their defense held strong, often having a short field to work with.

"I really liked the way our interior guys played on defense," Kirkeby said. "We made some great plays against their passing game and our interior guys really got after it."

New Prague returns to Rochester on Friday to face No. 6-ranked Mayo at 7 p.m., while John Marshall travels to Owatonna on Friday for a 7 p.m. game against the Huskies. JM, which has been hit hard by injuries and illnesses this season, then closes the season with games against rival Century and Stewartville.

"We have to go into those games thinking we're going to win," Kirkeby said, "knowing we're going to win. And we'll have a game plan to win. We go into every game tyring to springboard off the things we did well in the prior game and trying to fix the things we didn't do so well."

NEW PRAGUE 35, JOHN MARSHALL 7

New Prague 0-7-14-14 — 35

John Marshall 0-0-0-7 — 7

First Quarter

No scoring.

Second Quarter

NP — Luke Shepard 2 run (Satchel Johnson kick). 5:40

Third Quarter

NP — Nick Geis 17 pass from Shepard (Johnson kick). 3:42

NP — Brendan Pieper 1 run (Johnson kick). :32.7

Fourth Quarter

JM — Darius Jordan 4 run (Ben Rieder kick). 6:22

NP — Pieper 10 pass from Shepard (Johnson kick). 2:56

NP — Jack Hennen 7 run (Johnson kick). :30.1

TEAM TOTALS

NP — JM

First Downs 17 —

Total Net Yards 310 —

Rushes-Yards 45-231 —

Passing Yards 79 —

Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-11-0 —

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 —

Penalties-Yards 9-68 —

Punts-Avg. 4-41.8 — 4-41.0

Time of Poss. 26:36 — 21:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

NP — Luke Shepard 10-7; Eddie Sirek 13-71, 1 TD; Brody Wolch 1-8; Brendan Pieper 17-109, 1 TD; Isaiah Anderson 2-6; Jack Hennen 2-30, 1 TD. JM — Darius Jordan 13-12, 1 TD; Danny Ta 1-(minus-1); Troy Lee 8-24; Justin Jarland 2-5; Jaricho Mims 2-2; LeeAndre Harvey 1-(minus-1).

Passing

NP — Luke Shepard 7-11-0, 79 yards, 2 TDs. JM — Darius Jordan 9-19-2, 111 yards.

Receiving

NP — Brody Wolch 1-5; Brendan Pieper 1-10, 1 TD; Matt Friedges 1-16; Frank Deichelbohrer 1-6; Nick Geis 2-29, 1 TD; Nick Geisen 1-13. JM — Danny Ta 1-16; Troy Lee 1-10; Justin Jarland 2-11; Michael Nicometo 2-36; Jaricho Mims 1-16; Gunnar Dokken 1-11; Tayten Hoelzle 1-11.