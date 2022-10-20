SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Turnovers prove costly as Century drops regular-season finale to Winona

Century expected to be No. 4 seed in Section 1AAAAA playoffs and likely to host No. 5 Austin on Tuesday.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 20, 2022 12:32 AM
WINONA — Century was plagued by turnovers in Big Southeast District football on Wednesday during a 44-21 loss to Winona.

The Panthers turned the ball over five times. Winona took advantage of some solid field position to jump out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

"With two first-quarter turnovers we gave them short fields and they capitalized," Century coach Jon Vik said. "In addition we gave up a long TD run and had a coverage miscue."

The Panthers did recover to pull within 28-14 at the half.

"I am proud of our kids as we fought through the early adversity and scored twice in the second quarter and and played better defense," Vik said.

The Panthers (2-6) were not able to mount a comeback in the second half, however.

Harrison Esau was 20-for-33 passing for 299 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Century. Jacob Wills caught eight passes for 134 yards and Elijah Thompson had six grabs for 79 yards and a touchdown. Josh Berg had three catches for 80 yards and Christopher Garcia-Lara added three for six yards.

The Panthers were held to 18 yards rushing on 21 attempts. Carson Skime had 12 yards on six carries and Ahmante Davis had 11 yards on nine attempts with one TD.

"We continue to work on the mental aspect of the game" Vik said. "We know that we must eliminate mental mistakes to be able to compete."

Century is expected to be the No. 4 seed in the six-team Section 1AAAAA playoff field. The Panthers would host No. 5 Austin (2-6) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the section quarterfinals.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
