99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Two Lake City golfers on watch list for 2023 Minnesota Miss Golf award

The defending Class AA state champion Lake City girls golf team has two players on a 16-player watch list for Minnesota's top individual award.

Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Lake City's Emma Berg watches her ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 9:24 PM

A pair of golfers from defending Class AA state champion Lake City are on the 2023 Minnesota Miss Golf watch list, which was released this week.

Seniors Brooke Bee and Emma Berge are two of 16 golfers on the watch list.

Berge has had an outstanding run with the Tigers; she was the Section 1AA runner-up a year ago (86-83—169) and tied for 11th at the Class AA state meet (39-84—123), which was shortened to 27 holes. She has broken 90 each time out this season, including three rounds in the 70s and a season-best 78 at Mount Frontenac on April 27.

Bee would also be a No. 1 player on many teams state-wide. Last season as a junior she placed sixth in the HVL, eighth in Section 1AA and 19th at the Class AA state meet. She has placed in the top 12 at meets four times this season.

Albert Lea’s Alyssa Jensen is also on the 16-player watch list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The full watch list for Miss Golf includes: Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea; Avery O'Donnell, Elk River; Brooke Bee, Lake City; Brooke Bothwell, Edina; Emma Berge, Lake City; Emma Lai, Eastview; Grace Petzold, Providence Academy; Hannah Boraas, Alexandria Area; Izzy Olson, Brainerd; Kate Burke, Edina; Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine; Morgan Eckman, Jordan; Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes; Nicole Reineke, Chaska; Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie; and Victoria Woytassek, Jordan.

The 16-player watch list for the Minnesota Mr. Golf award includes: Arthur Ylitalo, Buffalo; Braeden Sladek, Alexandria Area; Cole Witherow, New Life Academy; Drew Teeter, Albert Lea; Evan Raiche, Lakeville North; Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian; Joe Kortan, Moorhead; Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview; Josh Esterley, Chaska; Justin Luan, East Ridge; Karson Patten, Cloquet; Kyler Schwamb, Farmington; Max Wolf, Hopkins; Owen Nielsen, Edina; Tyler Wanous, Eastview; and Zach Rouleau, Farmington.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 07:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes Softball
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 10, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis on May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen
Business
'Everything is fresh' at 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen's new location in Rochester
May 10, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Girtman steps down at Stewartville.DUP.299.jpg
Prep
Former Stewartville coach Girtman takes over as boys basketball coach at Century
May 10, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck