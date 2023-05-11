Two Lake City golfers on watch list for 2023 Minnesota Miss Golf award

A pair of golfers from defending Class AA state champion Lake City are on the 2023 Minnesota Miss Golf watch list, which was released this week.

Seniors Brooke Bee and Emma Berge are two of 16 golfers on the watch list.

Berge has had an outstanding run with the Tigers; she was the Section 1AA runner-up a year ago (86-83—169) and tied for 11th at the Class AA state meet (39-84—123), which was shortened to 27 holes. She has broken 90 each time out this season, including three rounds in the 70s and a season-best 78 at Mount Frontenac on April 27.

Bee would also be a No. 1 player on many teams state-wide. Last season as a junior she placed sixth in the HVL, eighth in Section 1AA and 19th at the Class AA state meet. She has placed in the top 12 at meets four times this season.

Albert Lea’s Alyssa Jensen is also on the 16-player watch list.

The full watch list for Miss Golf includes: Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea; Avery O'Donnell, Elk River; Brooke Bee, Lake City; Brooke Bothwell, Edina; Emma Berge, Lake City; Emma Lai, Eastview; Grace Petzold, Providence Academy; Hannah Boraas, Alexandria Area; Izzy Olson, Brainerd; Kate Burke, Edina; Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine; Morgan Eckman, Jordan; Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes; Nicole Reineke, Chaska; Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie; and Victoria Woytassek, Jordan.

The 16-player watch list for the Minnesota Mr. Golf award includes: Arthur Ylitalo, Buffalo; Braeden Sladek, Alexandria Area; Cole Witherow, New Life Academy; Drew Teeter, Albert Lea; Evan Raiche, Lakeville North; Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian; Joe Kortan, Moorhead; Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview; Josh Esterley, Chaska; Justin Luan, East Ridge; Karson Patten, Cloquet; Kyler Schwamb, Farmington; Max Wolf, Hopkins; Owen Nielsen, Edina; Tyler Wanous, Eastview; and Zach Rouleau, Farmington.