Two Winona swimmers reach Class A championship finals

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona had a pair of swimmers reach the championship finals during the Class A preliminary round of the state swimming meet on Friday.

Winona junior Colin White placed seventh in the 100 backstroke in the prelims in 53.72. Winhawks senior Brayden Coudron was eighth in the 100 butterfly in 54.50.

The top eight swimmers in each of the 11 events earn a spot in Saturday’s championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 will compete in the consolation finals.

Winona had three individuals and one relay qualify for the consolation finals. White placed 12th in the 100 freestyle (49.25) and Julius Hanson was 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:05.20). Elijah Vieth was 16th in the 500 freestyle (5:05.39).

Winona’s 400 freestyle relay of Coudron, Charlie Miller, Gavin Nelson and White just missed a spot in the finals as they were ninth in 3:20.51.

Austin’s Kenny Cabeen qualified for the consolation finals in two individual events and in one relay. He was 14th in the 50 freestyle (22.47) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (49.61). He also joined Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry and Joey Hilkin to place 13th in the 200 medley relay (1:42.82).

]Austin 200 freestyle relay of Walkup, Hilkin, Matthew Grush and Cabeen finished in 17th place. Winona's 200 freestyle relay of Coudron, Charlie Miller, Jared Loos and Hanson finished 18th.

Red Wing’s 200 medley relay of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Patrick Hines placed 17th while Ethan Ihrke took 19th in the 100 butterfly.

Saturday's Class A championship round begins at noon.