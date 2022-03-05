Two Winona swimmers earn Class A All-State honors

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona had two swimmers earn All-State honors during the championship finals of the Class A state swimming meet on Saturday.

Winona junior Colin White tied for sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.72 in the finals.

Winhawks senior Brayden Coudron was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 53.81.

Led by White and Coudron, Winona placed 13th in the team standings with 56.5 points. Breck/Blake was the runaway state team champion with 495.5 points. Alexandria was a distant second with 203 points. Austin placed 24th with 14 points.

The top eight swimmers in each event earned All-State honors. Swimmers 9-16 competed in the consolation finals on Saturday.

White also placed 11th in the 100 freestyle (48.90) and he was one of three Winona individuals in the consolation finals. Julius Hanson was 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:04.09) and Elijah Vieth placed 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:00.12).

Winona’s 400 freestyle relay of Coudron, Charlie Miller, Gavin Nelson and White finished ninth in 3:21.38.

Austin junior Kenny Cabeen swam in three consolation final events on Saturday. He placed 12th in the 50 freestyle (22.43) and he took 14th in the 100 freestyle (49.25).

Cabeen teamed with Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry and Joey Hilkin to place 14th in the 200 medley relay (1:43.77).

