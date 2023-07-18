6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

Sports Prep

Tyler Gunnarson a national record holder in adaptive track and field

St. Charles incoming junior Tyler Gunnarson set a national record in the 200-meter run last week in the Hartford Nationals.

060923-State Class A Boys and Girls T&F
St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson competes in the boys 800-meter wheelchair race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 11:26 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson is a national adaptive track and field record holder.

The incoming junior earned that status last week while competing in the 200-meter dash at the Hartford Nationals. Gunnarson completed the sprint in 27.99 seconds. That bettered the previous national record of 28.01, set in 1999 by Tyler Byers.

Besides the 200 national record, Gunnarson won national titles in the 100, 800, 100 special (all age groups) and the 800 medley relay. He also finished runner-up in the 400, 5,000, discus and javeline.

Gunnarson set personal records in every race he entered.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
