Tyler Gunnarson a national record holder in adaptive track and field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson is a national adaptive track and field record holder.

The incoming junior earned that status last week while competing in the 200-meter dash at the Hartford Nationals. Gunnarson completed the sprint in 27.99 seconds. That bettered the previous national record of 28.01, set in 1999 by Tyler Byers.

Besides the 200 national record, Gunnarson won national titles in the 100, 800, 100 special (all age groups) and the 800 medley relay. He also finished runner-up in the 400, 5,000, discus and javeline.

Gunnarson set personal records in every race he entered.

