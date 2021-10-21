Unbeaten Stewartville buries ravaged John Marshall

STEWARTVILLE -- Stewartville has one of its best teams in years and is getting healthier by the week.

John Marshall is just the opposite, especially with the health aspect.

The two met on Wednesday night in Big Southeast action and the result was predictable, with the strong, diverse and unbeaten Tigers romping to a 51-7 win.

Stewartville, ranked fourth in Class AAAA and 8-0 overall, did all of its scoring in the first half. JM got its touchdown late in the fourth quarter and slipped to 1-7 overall.

"Stewartville is a good team," JM coach Kevin Kirkeby said. "They can run, pass, they're big and they pressured the heck out of us. (Due to injuries) we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores in our line, so that didn't help us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville outgained JM 378-174 in total offensive yards. The Tigers passed for 222 yards as star quarterback Eli Klavetter was 7-for-10 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

JM got 126 yards passing from first-time starter Jacob Brumm. Brumm was also picked off three times. Brumm was starting after Darius Jordan was out with bruised ribs and original starter Gunnar Dokken has been fighting a virus.

"Brumm played well," Kirkeby said. "He made some plays for us."

Despite the lopsided score, Kirkeby was pleased by the fight in his team, particularly after intermission. The coach has been working with a roster that has been vastly depleted by injuries this season.

"I thought our kids did a great job of keeping engaged," Kirkeby said. "The kids went out there and made some nice plays. They looked happy to be out there. They were having fun and flying around."

Stewartville 51, John Marshall 7

John Marshall 0 0 0 7 — 7

Stewartville 23 28 0 0 — 51

ADVERTISEMENT

First quarter

S -- Alex Wood 8 run (Parker Wangen kick), 1:45.

S -- Safety, 8:57.

S -- Wood 5 run (Wangen kick), 7:02.

S -- Owen Sikkink 27 pass from Eli Klavetter (Wangen kick), 5:19.

Second quarter

S -- Caden King 1 run (Wangen kick), 10:45.

S -- Sikkink 47 pass from Klavetter (Wangen kick), 7:58.

ADVERTISEMENT

S -- Henry Tschetter 66 pass from Klavetter (Wangen kick), 5:15.

S -- Braden Nelson 18 run (Wangen kick), :38.

Fourth quarter

JM -- Jaricho Mims 9 run (Ben Rieder kick), :53.

TEAM STATISTICS

JM Stew

First downs 13 18

Total net yards 174 378

Rushing yards 48 156

Passing yards 126 222

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 10-23-3 10-15-0

Fumbles lost 2-2 0-0

Penalties yards 3-20 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Jaricho Mims 6-29, Troy Lee 2-9, Danny Ta 2-9, Lael Martinez 1-(minus 3), Jacob Brumm 5-(minus 16), Keonde Bryant 1-(minus 3), Max Yang 2-16. Stewartville — Braden Nelson 12-56, Alex Wood 8-43, Jack Buntrock 5-36, Owen Sikkink 1-22, Eli Klavetter 1-11, Caden King 1-1, Ayden Helder 1-(minus 7).

Passing

John Marshall — Brumm 10 completions, 23 attempts, 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, for 126 yards. Stewartville — Klavetter 7-10-3-0, for 190 yards; Ayden Heider 3-5-0-0, for 32 yards.

Receiving

John Marshall — Zach Ladu 1-29, , Martinez 2-45, Yang 4-30, Alex Kucirek 2-18, Tayten Hoelzle 1-4. Stewartville — Sikkink 3-85, Wood 1-24, Braden Nelson 2-18, Tegan Malone 1-14 Colton Parker 1-9, Henry Tschetter 1-66, Carter Miller 1-6.