Undefeated Spring Grove has one more box to check this season

The Spring Grove football team has met two of its three goals so far this season. And No. 3 is definitely the biggest of all.

The Lions (11-0), the third-ranked team in the state, will face No. 8 Hancock (9-1) in the 9-Man state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul. The winner earns a trip to the state semifinals in at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“At the beginning of the season we set three goals for ourselves,” Spring Grove coach Kody Moore said. “One was to win the district, one was to win the section and the other was to win the state title. Those are the three boxes we talked about and we checked the second off the other night.”

Most of the current Spring Grove players were in middle school when the Lions won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and ‘18. Section 1 teams have captured seven of the past eight 9-Man state championships.

“Anyone who comes out of this section is battle tested,” Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde said. “Just coming out of this section makes us feel really good.”

Spring Grove has faced a lot of teams that relied heavily on the run so far this season. But the Lions are preparing for a Hancock team that loves to throw the football. The Owls feature a spread offense and use three or four wide receiver sets.

“They are very pass heavy so that’s going to be a big change for our defense,” Moore said. “We’ve really focused on stopping the run pretty much throughout the whole season.”

Spring Grove’s defense is used to seeing plenty of passing sets in practice, however, as the Lions also excel at throwing the football.

Junior quarterback Elijah Solum has passed for 2,229 yards with 32 TDs. Grinde has averaged 16 yards on 45 catches with nine TDs (he also has two kickoff return TDs). Caleb Griffin has averaged 17 yards on 38 catches with 10 touchdowns while Jaxon Strinmoen has averaged a whopping 26 yards on 20 catches with nine TDs.

“Our defense is used to seeing somewhat similar types of sets in terms of what our offense runs as well,” Moore said. “It’s not a completely foreign concept.”

The game will be played on a turf field at Macalester College at 7 p.m. Thursday. The conditions may be cold and wet, which could impact the passing game.

While Spring Grove has thrived in the passing game, the Lions can also run the ball well. Solum has rushed for 1,024 yards and 14 TDs while averaging 10.7 yards a carry. Hunter Holland has rushed for 991 yards with 13 TDs and he averages 7.4 yards per attempt.

The Lions have been sturdy along the offensive line with senior center Ty Cleven, senior left guard Logan Brumm and sophomore right guard Brandon Jahnke. Sophomore Ethan Crouch is the tight end.

“Our center, Ty Cleven, he’s a guy who’s going to have to have a big game for us, handling their nose guard,” Moore said. “And he’s put in a lot of time; he’s been really dedicated in the weight room and really dedicated to football overall so we expect a big game out of him.”

Moore said the Lions are fairly healthy going into the game and just battling through a few minor bumps and bruises. The coach noted that if the weather turns foul, ball security and field position will become big factors.

Hancock does have a big bruising back and an athletic quarterback who is a capable runner.

“All things being even, I think our biggest key will be limiting their passing game and getting pressure on their quarterback,” Moore said.

Spring Grove posted a 35-0 win over Lanesboro in the Section 1 title game. The Lions are averaging 44.8 points per game and allowing just 14.8.

“I think our key is still the defense,” Solum said. “Just locking them up so then we can go on offense.”

Hancock knocked off No. 5 Renville County West 20-7 in the Section 1 title game. The Owls average 45.4 points per game and allow 14.1.

“I think if we can keep executing like we have on offense and our defense stays fast and physical it should be a good fun battle and a good way to kick off the state tournament,” Moore said.

9-Man state quarterfinals

Who: No. 3-ranked Spring Grove (11-0) vs. No. 8 Hancock (9-1).

When/where: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Macalester College in St. Paul.

Up next: The winner advances to the state semifinals against the Ogilvie and Fertile-Beltrami winner at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at U.S. Bank Stadium.