Underdog Mayo taking good feeling to state; Kasson-Mantorville, Caledonia/Houston look to make noise

ROCHESTER — All season long, the theme for the Mayo wrestling team has been family.

It's a squad that has been essentially raised as youth together under varsity coach Art Trimble, who is also involved at the younger levels on up.

Now, as the Spartans get set to chase the program's first ever state championship, with the Class AAA state quarterfinals beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, this group looks like brothers.

Sort of.

Every wrestler on the team has decided to dye their hair blonde. They even got coach Art Trimble in on the fun.

"We were just like 'why not,'" said sophomore Calder Sheehan, whose already bright blonde hair made it difficult to tell if he had dyed it as well. "Teams dye their hair so we figured we might as well."

"I like it, it's a rare opportunity," Trimble said. "It's one of those things they'll remember forever."

Certainly, some of the parents did not enjoy it.

Let's just say it's easy to recognize which Spartans had their hair done professionally and who bought the box from the store.

The team had originally discussed doing buzz-cuts but senior captain Logan Burger — known for his long locks — quickly shot that idea down.

So instead, the Spartans are all bleached blonde.

They will also be sporting lime green socks with the face of coach Trimble and the saying 'Look good, feel good' on them.

Coach Gabe Koepp, who quickly credited his wife for the gesture, brought the socks — to the surprise of everyone — to Tuesday's practice.

Overall, this group is loose. They have their blonde hair and the biggest concern at Tuesday's practice was the fact that their hotel across from 'The X' didn't have a pool, along with a no-hockey or any sports allowed policy.

The Mayo wrestling team will sporting socks with coach Art Trimble's face on them for the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

For the Spartans, though, they are just thrilled to be heading to St. Paul.

"I never thought this would happen," senior Dylan Peper said.

"It's just surreal," Burger said. "I can't believe it."

Mayo knows it is in for an uphill battle.

The unseeded Spartans face No. 2-seeded Waconia, which is led by three-time state champion and University of Minnesota commit Max McEnelly — who is ranked by FloWrestling as the 17th best high school wrestler, pound-for-pound in the country. Overall, Waconia has six wrestlers ranked in the state, by the Guillotine, including the top-ranked 220-pounder, Alex Riley.

Still, the Spartans are eager for the challenge.

"We're the underdogs," Burger said. "We're going to go out there and give it our best."

"We have nothing to lose," Sheehan added.

"We already made history, why not go deep," Ethan Peper said.

Members of the Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team pose with the Section 1AA championship plaque after the KoMets defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa to win their second consecutive title on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

K-M, C/H look for deep runs

While Mayo is making history by making its first state appearance, both the Kasson-Mantorville and Caledonia/Houston squads are anticipating deep state runs.

The reigning Class AA runner-up KoMets — seeded third and taking on unseeded Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United in Thursday morning's quarterfinals — always have high expectations.

Yet, this has been a group that has simply gotten better and better as the year has gone on. It's something coach Ryan Hill and senior standout Cole Glazier both mentioned after the KoMets saw eight individuals reach the Class AA state tournament.

The opportunity is certainly there for the KoMets to reach another Class AA team state championship, where four-time defending state champion Simley is all but penciled in to make it back to the state championship dual.

If that would happen, it would be a rematch of last year's state title dual.

First though, is the state quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Thursday.

It's one the KoMets are certainly looking forward to.

"I can't wait to wrestle at state with these guys by my side," Glazier said after winning the Section 1AA individual title at 170 pounds. "Support them and have fun with it."

Another squad expected to make a deep postseason run is Caledonia/Houston.

The No. 2-seeded Warriors all season long have been flying under the radar. But now, that is no longer the case.

They survived the gauntlet that is Section 1A for the program's first section title since 2016, before witnessing nine grapplers qualify for the Class A individual state tournament. That success has heightened expectations a bit.

"They are the best team in the section and will really represent Section 1 well," Dover-Eyota coach Brian Lehnertz said. "Whoever (won Section 1) was was going to, but they are really set up well. I would expect them in the championship."

Still, Caledonia/Houston will need to take care of business, first starting with its Class A quarterfinal against unseeded United North Central at 9 a.m. Thursday.