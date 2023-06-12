Unseeded Byron looks to make some noise in Class AAA state baseball tournament

BYRON — It’s been a while in the making and now the Byron baseball team wants to make the most of its postseason experience.

The Bears finished as the Section 1AAA runner-up each of the past two seasons, but this year Byron broke through to win a section title and earn a state berth.

Byron faces a tough challenge in the Class AAA state tournament, but rookie head coach Jordan Bale is looking forward to the opportunity.

“We’re excited to get back to work,” Bale said.

The Bears (18-6) are unseeded and will face No. 3 Mahtomedi in the state quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mini Met in Jordan. Byron has won six of its past eight games heading into the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just got hot at the right time,” Bale said. “The talent is here, it’s just focusing on those (little) things and executing.”

Bale, a Byron grad and former baseball player for the Bears, was an assistant coach for the team the past two seasons. He has watched the 2023 squad — led by eight seniors — develop throughout the season.

“I think all the guys on the team, this was their ultimate goal and they knew they could do it,” Bale said. “We had some peaks and valleys throughout the year, some tougher losses.”

Prep State baseball pairings and results: Quarterfinal play begins Tuesday, June 13 Byron is unseeded in the Class AAA state field, Lyle/Austin Pacelli is seeded No. 3 in Class A and Cannon Falls is the No. 5 seed in Class AA.

The eight-team Class AAA field is loaded with highly ranked QRF teams. That includes No. 1 New Prague (21-3), No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (18-6), No. 3 Mahtomedi (17-6), No. 4 Monticello (19-3), No. 7 Grand Rapids (16-10) and No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret's (16-8).

Byron, ranked No. 12 in Class AAA in QRF, doesn’t have any state tournament experience in baseball, so a key for the players will be to remain calm and focused on the big stage.

“We probably just have to keep our heads in the game and not get down,” senior Spencer Nierman said.

Pitching and defense have been big factors for Byron all season long.

“When our guys come out and throw strikes and live on the corners, our defense can make plays,” Bale said. “That’s what we talk about with our pitchers: work fast, get ahead, trust our defense. That’s kind of been our main thing the last couple of games, get ahead of hitters and make plays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Holmes and Gavin Bartel, a pair of right-handers, are the team’s top two starters. Holmes, a senior with a 1.86 ERA, is likely to start in the state quarterfinals. Bartel, a sophomore with a 2.55 ERA, figures to start in the second game.

Senior left-hander Reid Bielen has been used primarily in relief this season while Isaiah Brennan can start or come on in relief.

"That’s huge when you have two real good solid starters and then you’ve got two guys who can come in," Bale said. "Then there are some other X-factors on the bench that are more than capable of coming in and throwing."

Senior shortstop Tyler Fox has anchored the infield while Bielen patrols center field in the outfield.

"If everyone does their job, if everyone steps up when we need them, we’ll do just fine," Bielen said.

Bale said the Bears have had solid production throughout the order for much of the season.

“It’s never the exact same guys,” he said. “There’s a couple of guys who did really, really well throughout the year, but otherwise on any given night it can be anybody.”

The offense is led by Owen Jefferson-Kroc (.448 batting average, 18 RBIs); Kaelin Huebert (.423, 29 RBIs); Bielen (.391, 11 RBIs); Jacob Coshenet (.325, 25 RBIs) and Nierman (16 RBIs).

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we can get the bats rolling, that will be the biggest thing for us, because our fielding’s pretty solid,” Nierman said.

The state semifinals are Wednesday in Jordan and the championship game is on Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul. There is also a consolation round for teams that lose in the first round.