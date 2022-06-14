Unseeded Winona baseball team ready for next challenge at state tournament

The Winona baseball team has battled from behind and played like an underdog all season long. But the Winhawks have prospered late in the season and their reward is a trip to the Class AAA state tournament.

“Our thought process has just been to go out and win the next game,” Winona coach Matt Smith said. “We’ve done that all year.”

The unseeded Winhawks will face perhaps their biggest test of the season in the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. today in Chaska. Winona (14-10) will face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret's (21-3) in the opening round.

The Winhawks got off to a slow start this season, but have won 11 of their past 14 games. Winona battled injuries early and Smith said a key turning point in the season was a doubleheader sweep against Austin on May 10.

“Early on we had quite a number of injuries and it really showed the resiliency of our kids,” Smith said. “The attitude was ‘Next man up.’ We knew once we got everybody back we’d be a pretty good club.”

Winona has had to battle from behind in a lot of its victories this season. The Winhawks overcame 5-2 and 6-1 deficits in their final two section games — both times against Byron — to rally for a victory.

“We’ve had so many comebacks,” Smith said. “These are definitely the Cardiac Kids. It would be fun to play with a lead once in a while. We always seem to want to dig a little hole before we battle back.”

With 11 seniors on the squad, the Winhawks have maintained a calm presence when they do fall behind. Most of those players were around a year ago when Winona went 7-14.

“It doesn’t matter how far we’re down, we just have to keep our heads high,” Winona senior Eli Denisen said. “We just have to keep playing our game, that’s all we know.”

Denisen hit a two-run single with two out in the top of the seventh to cap a three-run inning and lift Winona past Byron 7-6 in the section title game.

Denisen is among Winona’s top hitters along with seniors Quinn Larson and Marcus Winter and junior Carter Schields. Larson, the leadoff hitter, batted about .450 in Big Nine Conference play.

“We’ve been able to step up as leaders, but everyone’s been able to do their part and it’s really exciting,” Denisen said.

The Winhawks’ No. 1 pitcher is senior Cody Hundorf, who has a 1.50 ERA. The left-hander collected three of Winona’s four victories in section play.

“He’ll be well rested going into (today),” Smith said. “He’s a bulldog and if he goes out and throws his game, we’ll be fine.”

Other key pitchers for Winona are Schields, sophomore Carson Jones, Winter (who has six saves) and junior lefty Trevon Viestenz.

“We’re confident; we have healthy arms and the lineup can hit all the way through,” Denisen said. “I’m excited.”

The Winhawks, playing in their first state baseball tournament since 1991, will face stiff competition. The Class AAA state field will feature the top five teams in the class in terms of QRF ratings and six of the top seven. Winona is No. 14 in QRF.

Mankato West (23-1) is the top seed in the tournament followed by Benilde-St. Margaret's (21-3), Mahtomedi (18-4), St. Thomas Academy (19-7) and Alexandria (19-6).

“Obviously everyone wants to get to Target Field on Friday (for the championship game), but if you don’t play well (today), there is no Friday,” Smith said. “We’ll play one game at a time, one inning at a time and go from there.”

Class AAA state tournament

State quarterfinals: Unseeded Winona (14-10) will face No. 2-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's (21-3) in the opening round at 3 p.m. today at Chaska Athletic Park.

At stake: The winner will advance to the state semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Chaska. The loser plays in the consolation round at 2:30 p.m. in Jordan.

Final round: The Class AAA championship game is at 4 p.m. Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis. The two semifinal losers will play for third place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Chaska.