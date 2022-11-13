Utter heartbreak: West ends Mayo's season in Class 5A quarters on last second TD

PRIOR LAKE — The look of disbelief and stunned silence from the Mayo sideline after Saturday's Class 5A quarterfinal said it all.

For 45 minutes, the Mayo football team had controlled the game against perennial power and district rival Mankato West.

In fact, up 11 with just over 8 minutes left and the snow beginning to fall even harder, the Spartans could practically taste the program's first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium.

But it wasn't meant to be.

West scored 14 points in the final seven minutes, including the game-winning 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6 with 15 seconds left to walk away with a 20-17 victory over Mayo on Saturday night in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Prior Lake High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the 30th consecutive victory for the Scarlets (11-0), who now play Rogers at 7 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a Class 5A semifinal. Mayo's season ends in the state quarterfinals for the second straight season.

For the Spartans (9-2), it's one that will sting for a while.

"We should have won that," senior Rudy Lozoya said. "We worked so hard. We worked way harder than them. But not everything in life is going to go your way. Your going to win some and you are going to lose some."

"I'm so proud of these guys and who they are," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "A game doesn't define who they are, the season does. I couldn't be more proud of them. Even if we had won the game, it wouldn't change how proud I am of them."

Lozoya was a part of a Mayo defense that absolutely came to play.

The Spartans were flying to the ball, popping pads and taking names.

Whether it was the front four of Lozoya, Jorge Martinez, Ethan Kramer and Brig Poppe knifing their way into the West backfield, or linebacker Tore Papenfuss delivering big hit after big hit or Carter Holcomb and Calder Sheehan making plays in the back end, the Mayo defense was playing with a chip on their shoulder.

The Spartans had four sacks, blocked a field goal and forced a turnover on downs inside their own 40 in the first half alone, while holding West to under 85 yards of total offense in the opening 24 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We came in focused on defense, we practiced so much during the week," Lozoya said. "We knew what they were going to do."

Mayo linebacker Spencer Kober brings down Mankato West quarterback Bart Mcaninch during a Class 5A state quarterfinal against Mankato West on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Prior Lake High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Mayo offense drove right down the field on their first possession, needing just five plays before Rudy Lozoya capped it off with a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead.

That score would hold until the third quarter when McAninch completed his first passing touchdown with a 16-yard strike. It came a few plays after it had appeared Sheehan had forced a fumble on a strip sack after coming from his safety spot on a blitz.

McAninch never saw him as Sheehan laid the wood to send the ball tumbling to the ground. It appeared Mayo had recovered, but officials ruled the pass incomplete. A few plays later West was on the board, but it did miss the extra point.

Still leading 7-6, Mayo then answered right back with an impressive drive, pushing the lead to 14-6 on a Carter Holcomb 10-yard touchdown reception.

Touchdown Mayo: Mayo takes a 14-6 lead on this Carter Holcomb 10 yard Reception. 1:49 3Q. pic.twitter.com/Ks5Oh8cGH4 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) November 13, 2022

Holcomb faced constant double and triple teams all night, but still caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Spartans would add a field goal on their next possession with Ethan Post blasting through the uprights from 32-yards out to make it 17-6 with 11:46 left.

Yet, the Scarlets never flinched.

ADVERTISEMENT

They drove right down the field, getting their run game involved before scoring on a 3-yard dash from McAninch to trim the deficit to 17-12 at the 6:53 mark.

The Mayo offense was then able to kill nearly four minutes of clock, but a holding penalty on second-and-10 put Mayo behind the chains. After a punt, West needed to go 84 yards in just over 3:20.

Utilizing the new found run game and a big play on a double move, West found itself inside the Mayo 20 in just 90 seconds.

Yet, the Spartans stood tall, holding their ground on the next three plays to set up a fourth-and-6 at their own 14.

One more stop and Mayo was heading to U.S. Bank Stadium.

But McAninch had other ideas.

He scrambled out of the pocket to avoid a blitzing Spartan, before firing a bullet on the run to the back of the end zone where Brody Koberoski made the sliding grab with just 15 seconds left.

An absolute gut-punch.

"I have to give (West) credit," Holcomb said. "They stayed in it and persevered. That was a heck of a throw and catch to win that thing."

Touchdown Mankato West: what a play here from McAninch. 14 yard td lass on 4th and 5 gives West an 18-17 lead with 15 seconds left. 2 point conversion good. West now leads 20-17. Wow. pic.twitter.com/ZqqoYH5JhB — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) November 13, 2022

Mayo was able to reach the 50 on the ensuing drive, but desperation lateral went begging on the final play, sending the West bench into an utter frenzy as Mayo's became entombed in a stunned silence.

Yet, the brutal ending will not tarnish the legacy left behind by this group.

"They've done some great work that will impact the program for years to come," Holcomb said.

Mayo's Tore Papenfuss breaks up a pass during a Class 5A state quarterfinal against Mankato West on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Prior Lake High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Mankato West 20, Mayo 17

Mayo 7-0-7-3 — 17

West 0-0-6-14 — 20

Scoring plays

First quarter

M — Rudy Lozoya 1 run (Ethan Post kick), 8:52.

Third quarter

MW — Collin Johnston 16 pass from Bart McAninch (kick no good), 5:24

M — Carter Holcomb 10 pass from Rees Grimsrud (Post kick), 1:49

Fourth quarter

M — Ethan Post 32 field goal

MW — McAninch 3 run (run failed), 6:53

MW — Brody Koberoski 14 pass from McAninch (McAninch pass), 0:15