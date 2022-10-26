Valiant Mayo just misses against No. 2 Maple Grove

FARMINGTON — Mayo allowed a goal to star Chris Frantz 5 minutes into its boys soccer quarterfinal game with Maple Grove, just missed about five of its own shots — and that was it.

Now, just like that, the Spartans’ glorious season is done.

No. 2 seed Maple Grove stretched its winning streak to 17 games with a 1-0 win over unseeded Mayo, which like the Crimson, had lost just once all season.

It was a severely angled shot by Frantz, about 20 yards from the goal, that blasted for that game winner.

Mayo spent the rest of the night mostly controlling the pace and the ball. It also spent it putting a series of scares into Maple Grove, including a shot taken just in front of the Crimson goal 10 minutes into the second half that missed its mark by inches.

In the end, though, there was nothing to show for those scoring chances and sparkling play.

Mayo finished a remarkable 16-2. Maple Grove takes a 17-1 record into the semifinals.

A more full version of this story will appear later tonight.