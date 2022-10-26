SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Valiant Mayo just misses against No. 2 Maple Grove

Mayo outplayed No. 2 seed Maple Grove much of the night, but never could put the ball in the back of the net in losing 1-0 in the Class AAA boys soccer quarterfinal game.

Mayo, Maple Grove State Class AAA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Mayo’s Calvin Grothey (9) tries for a goal against Maple Grove’s Holden Waldrum during a state Class AAA quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Pat Ruff
October 25, 2022
FARMINGTON — Mayo allowed a goal to star Chris Frantz 5 minutes into its boys soccer quarterfinal game with Maple Grove, just missed about five of its own shots — and that was it.

Now, just like that, the Spartans’ glorious season is done.

No. 2 seed Maple Grove stretched its winning streak to 17 games with a 1-0 win over unseeded Mayo, which like the Crimson, had lost just once all season.

It was a severely angled shot by Frantz, about 20 yards from the goal, that blasted for that game winner.

Mayo spent the rest of the night mostly controlling the pace and the ball. It also spent it putting a series of scares into Maple Grove, including a shot taken just in front of the Crimson goal 10 minutes into the second half that missed its mark by inches.

In the end, though, there was nothing to show for those scoring chances and sparkling play.

Mayo finished a remarkable 16-2. Maple Grove takes a 17-1 record into the semifinals.

By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
