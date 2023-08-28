Veteran Century football team will have a new-look schedule

ROCHESTER — The Century football roster will have a lot of familiar faces this season. The biggest change the Panthers might see on the field in 2023 is the opponents they are facing.

The Panthers open with a home game on Thursday against Waconia, one of three teams from the Twin Cities they will face to start the season.

Century had just seven seniors on its roster a year ago so the bulk of last year’s 3-7 squad returns.

“That’s the positive, we were young (last season), but we have varsity experience and we’re going to rely on those kids to be leaders for us,” veteran Century coach Jon Vik said. “But (this year), we’re still going to be young in spots.”

Vik anticipates having about 32 seniors and juniors on the squad and another eight to 10 sophomores are expected to dress for the varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It makes it tough when your depth isn’t what you’d like it to be,” Vik said. “And that’s kind of what we’ve been focusing on, trying to develop that depth.”

Senior offensive/defensive lineman Miles Prochnow was All-District a year ago. Seniors Eli Thompson (WR/DB), Dylan White (OL/DL) and Carson Skime (S/RB) where All-District Honorable Mention.

Prochnow (6-foot-2, 265 pounds) and White (6-1, 225) will anchor both sides of the line for Century.

“They are two very good offensive and defensive linemen coming back for us,” Vik said. “Miles and Dylan White have done a fantastic job building themselves (up) in the weight room in the offseason. The same thing for Eli Thompson.”

Seniors Ron Chieves (6-0, 280) and Sean Guingon (5-11, 220) also saw action on the line a year ago.

The offense gets a boost as the Panthers return most of their top skill-position players.

Quarterback Harrison Esau was 142-for-267 passing as a junior for 1,833 yards with 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“He certainly feels more comfortable with what we’re doing,” Vik said. “And he had a really nice baseball season, so hopefully he’s ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A pair of big wide receivers return in the 6-2 Thompson (30 catches, 494 yards, six TDs) and 6-3 Jake Wills (32 catches, 384 yards, two TDs). Thompson is drawing interest from a number of area Division II colleges and even getting looks from some D-I schools in South Dakota.

Vik said that Thompson had “a really great offseason and has been a fantastic leader for our program.”

Senior Carson Skime (11) is a returning safety and running back for the Century football team in 2023. The Panthers have a number of returning veterans from last year's 3-7 squad. Post Bulletin file photo

Jose Mares was a part-time starter a year ago at receiver while Justin Sutton saw time as a reserve.

The Panthers may go with a rotation at running back. Skime had some carries a year ago and will be in the mix, along with his brother, sophomore Dane Skime, and sophomore Ethan Backus and senior John Shannon.

On defense, Carson Skime was a starting safety a year ago. Thompson, Wills, Mares and Sutton are also defensive backs with experience while Drew Goetz is a key returning linebacker.

The Panthers had about 70 percent of the players play both sides of the ball a year ago. Vik expects that number to be about the same this season.

“That gives us an opportunity to have guys rest and rotate,” Vik said. “Every player in our program learns both an offensive and defensive position. The goal is to develop kids who can come in and take some reps.”

A change in the schedule

With Mayo moving up to Class 6A, the dynamic of district and section play will change for a number of teams, including Century.The Panthers remain in Section 1, Class 5A, which now includes just five teams. Century will not play rival Mayo for the first time since Century opened and started playing football in 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had some great battles and we have tremendous respect for coach (Donny) Holcomb and the (Mayo) program,” Vik said. “It’s going to be something that all of us miss. A nice cross-town rival and a rival that’s done the right way.”

Century’s eight-game schedule will now include Waconia, Irondale and Chanhassen. Those three Class 5A schools combined to go 21-9 in 2022. And those three teams from the Twin Cities are Century’s first three games of the season.

“We may take our lumps here and there, but at least we’re going to be battle tested,” Vik said. “And we’re going to know what we have and who we are and what we have to do to get to the next level.”

Vik said the Panthers want to grow each week and play well enough in the postseason to win a section title. He said Northfield, Owatonna and possibly New Prague could be the teams to beat in the section.

“There isn’t going to be an easy game,” he said.

Century 2023 football schedule

(All games 7 p.m.)

Aug. 31 — Waconia. Sept. 8 — at Irondale. Sept. 15 — Chanhassen. Sept. 22 — at New Prague. Sept. 29 — at Owatonna.

Oct. 6 — John Marshall. Oct. 13 — at Northfield. Oct. 18 — Winona.