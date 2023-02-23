Vlasaty brings the 'cool' factor to John Marshall hockey team

ROCHESTER — Cody Vlasaty’s first taste of being a goaltender came by requirement.

Since then, it’s been entirely his choice.

“It started all the way back in Super Mites, when they pass around the sheet and have (everyone) sign up to play goalie for a week or so,” Vlasaty said. “Ever since then, it really caught my eye and from that point on, all the way up to now, I love the role of being a goalie.

“I like the pressure. I think extra pressure is a good thing. I just like being there for my team and hopefully can make a difference for them.”

Vlasaty leans on a go-to quote that he thinks about daily: “Pressure is what I eat.”

“You’re going to be nervous,” he said, “but that’s a good thing.”

It’s been a very good thing for the John Marshall boys hockey team this season.

Vlasaty, now a senior, has been the backbone of an undermanned and oft-underrated Rockets team that takes a 14-10-1 record and the No. 7 seed into Thursday night's 7 p.m. Section 1AA quarterfinal against rival and No. 2-seeded Mayo at Graham Arena, despite often dressing only 12 or 13 skaters for games.

Vlasaty has played close to 90 percent of the minutes in goal this winter, posting a 12-10-1 record, a 3.53 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage, all while facing an average of 34.6 shots per game. He’s also the first one to deflect credit.

“My team has helped me a lot,” said Vlasaty, in his third season on the JM varsity. “They don’t get as much recognition as they should. It can be something as simple as, if I make a save and don’t fully recover, the defensemen are there to get the puck (cleared).

“With the short bench we have, guys can get gassed at certain points of the game and that’s why those shot (totals) can get high sometimes.”

Vlasaty and the Rockets have had great success this season despite the small roster, and despite talk of the program possibly having to find a co-op as soon as next season because of low numbers.

Adversity has made an already close-knit group even closer and has helped it pull off stunning victories against the three teams that finished at the top of the Big Nine Conference standings — Northfield, Century and Mayo. Vlasaty stopped 130 shots out of 138 in those three games combined, including stopping 48 of 49 in a 4-1 win at Century on Feb. 4.

“With our situation this year at JM, we don’t have a lot of depth,” Rockets head coach Matt Erredge said, “so there are going to be times where we just have to put the seat belt on and try to stop as many quality chances as we can.

“When we have broken down defensively or have made a mistake, Cody has always been there to pick us up, more than probably anyone could expect out of him.”

One conversation with Vlasaty makes it easy to understand why JM has been a strong team, building from the net out. He’s soft-spoken, but confident; calm, but competitive.

“We love having that guy in net,” JM senior forward Camden Williams said. “He pulls so many saves out of nowhere, gives us 40 saves a game most of the time. It’s amazing what he can do.

“It helps our confidence so much, knowing that if we make a mistake, we have a guy back between the pipes who’ll save our butts.”

As a sophomore, Vlasaty saw limited duty, with two veteran goalies ahead of him. Last season, he was handed the keys to JM’s crease. Vlasaty went 7-12-0 last season with a 4.72 GAA and .877 save percentage on a JM team that was still growing and learning to play together at the varsity level. His coach says that experience of a year ago has been quite beneficial this season.

“Cody is super poised,” Erredge said. “He knew he was going to play a majority of the games this year, that he was going to play a lot of minutes and make a lot of saves.

“He’s done exactly what we’ve asked him to do. He’s played over 1,000 minutes; that doesn’t happen a lot in high school hockey. Even teams that have that one main goalie, he still usually doesn’t play 22-23 games.

“Cody has played all those minutes, all those games, and I really think he’s been better as the season has gone along. We’ve picked up our game as a team and he’s been way better than we even imagined he’d be.”

