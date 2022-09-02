Volleyball-loving Morkens have made things work at Mabel-Canton

MABEL — Lonnie Morken has spent 29 years coaching volleyball at Mabel-Canton.

For a bunch of those years, he’s been doing it while offering overtime instruction to two of his three daughters, Mabel-Canton senior Sophie and sophomore Sahara.

Oldest daughter Sadie was under his volleyball wing until she was a sophomore, when she decided Lonnie’s athletic passion wasn’t her thing.

“Sadie didn’t have the same volleyball drive as (Sophie and Sahara),” Lonnie said. “She was more into dancing and acting and ended up going to Perpich Center for the Arts (in Golden Valley). That was a great move for her.”

Just as it’s been a great move for Sophie and Sahara to wrap themselves around volleyball and even more specifically to glean everything they can about it from their dad, one of the most respected and well-liked high school volleyball coaches in Minnesota.

Lonnie Morken, 51, didn’t have much of a sales job to do with either one of them.

“They were really interested in volleyball at a very young age,” he said. “They followed me around a lot. I could tell that there was going to be a lot of interest from them. When they were young, I wasn’t sure if there was talent there. But their drive was very evident. That was especially true of Sophie. She is one of those few girls who loves volleyball as much as I do. There are days when I don’t want to do anything extra with volleyball, but she still wants to do it. It’s fun when that happens.”

Turns out that Sophie and Sahara aren’t just hooked on the game, they’re also great at it.

The 5-foot-7 Sophie was moved up to the Mabel-Canton varsity as an eighth-grader and has been a starter since her sophomore year. Sahara, just 5-4 but with incredible leaping ability and quickness, got an even earlier varsity introduction, partly out of need, with fewer older players on the team as she was coming up. Sahara was already a varsity player as a seventh-grader and was the Cougars’ starting libero one year later.

Both have panned out, to say the least.

Sophie, an outside hitter, was the Southeast Conference co-Player of the Year last season when she totaled 438 digs, 300 kills and 58 service aces. Sahara, a setter, put herself in the Mabel-Canton record books a year ago when she totaled a single-season 1,039 assists. She also managed 252 digs and 62 service aces for a Mabel-Canton team that sparkled once again, finishing 24-4, including 14-0 in the Southeast Conference.

'Twice' as fun

Lonnie Morken said he is grateful for the chance to coach any of his daughters. But to have two of them at the same time, even with the occasional trouble of coaching a daughter or son, has been a blessing.

“Two of my own at the same time has been something,” Lonnie said. “I’d coached sisters before, but not my own daughters. So it is neat because I’m always with them. I have the greatest job in the world to be able to be with my own kids and to be teaching them something they have a passion for.”

Sophie and Sahara are just as indebted about their time with their father. Though there have been minor bumps along the way, Lonnie sometimes harder on them than they wished in their earliest years, they’ve considered it an awesome journey being with him.

It doesn’t hurt that Lonnie isn’t some run-of-the-mill coach. He’s a relative master, as his 757-138 career record suggests.

“I’ve really enjoyed having him as my coach,” Sophie said. “There is some pressure being coached by your dad; that is the downside of it. People expect you to be good because of it. But being his daughter is an honor. Coaches look at you differently because they know you’re being coached by someone who is very good.”

Sahara, more outgoing and less intense than Sophie — but also more sensitive — appreciates Lonnie’s approach. She says her dad isn’t pushy with them, but never skips an opportunity to spend extra time with them in the gym, working on their skills, if they so desire.

“I feel honored to have him as my coach,” Sahara said. “He makes it fun and he introduces me to lots of new things. I can work on stuff one-on-one with him. In the summer, we’re in the gym almost every day.”

It isn’t just Lonnie who coaches Sahara. She gets some of that from her big sister, too.

Sahara, the more “chatty” of the two, can drift into conversations with teammates during practices.

Her timing isn’t always perfect, Lonnie sometimes trying to make a point just as Sahara veers off.

The coach can almost always count on extra support in those moments. He gets it from that other “coach on the floor,” Sophie.

“Sahara is more of an extrovert, and sometimes I have to get on her about that,” Lonnie said. “She’ll be talking to someone else and then I’ll look over at her. Then I look over at Sophie, and she’s already been looking at her.”

This Lonnie, Sophie and Sahara thing, it sure works.