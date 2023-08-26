Volleyball results for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Mankato West 3, Century 0

MANKATO — Century dipped to 0-2 with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 loss to Mankato West in Big Nine Conference volleyball.

It was the Panthers’ second loss in as many nights after falling to powerful Cannon Falls on Thursday.

“We had a rough night and didn't exactly connect as a team,” Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. “We didn't communicate very well and struggled on our side of the court. It's tough to play two back-to-back matches to start the season and not have any time to work on anything between.”

Century was led by Kaitlyn Meincke with 12 digs. Ella Zmolek had nine kills.

Guillaume remains plenty optimistic.

“We'll get back to work Monday in the gym and keep working hard,” she said. “It's only the beginning and we have a lot of talent. We’re still very optimistic about our season and know we will keep improving.”

Century#17#19#23

Mankato West#25#25#25

Century: Kaitlyn Meincke 12 digs; Ella Zmolek 9 kills.

Mankato West: No stats submitted.

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 3, Faribault 1

(Thursday)

Faribault#14#16#29#19

Byron#25#25#27#25

Faribault: No stats provided.

Byron: Leeah Strain 1 kill; Zoe Dearborn 1 kill, 2 blocks; Ella Nelson 3 kills, 2 assists, 11 digs, 4 aces; Lexi Nelson 20 kills, 1 assist, 14 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Kaydence Fjerstad 7 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks, 1 ace; Maryn Radke 1 dig; Lauren Fjerstad 13 kills, 15 digs, 1 block, 6 aces; Kailani Schroeder 5 kills, 41 assists, 5 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Kyra Kraetsch 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 aces.

