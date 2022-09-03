Volleyball results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Century 3, Farmington 1

ROCHESTER — Megan Lund dished out 28 assists, while Paige Decker led the way with 15 kills as Century won in four 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.

Kaitlyn Meincke recorded 27 digs, and Ella Zmolek, along with Elise Jensen each chipped in nine kills for the Panthers.

"We played some great sets once we got going," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "We struggled and dropped set two and had some things we needed to change and discuss. We finally got back in system for sets three and four. It's good for the girls to have to come together as a team and work through rough patches and set losses and we definitely did that tonight."

Farmington#20#25#13#16

Century#25#22#25#25

Farmington: No stats available.

Century: Megan Lund 28 assists, 3 aces; Kaitlyn Meincke 27 digs; Ella Zmolek 9 kills; Paige Decker 15 kills, 4 blocks; Elise Jensen 9 kills.

Notes: Century is 3-1 overall.