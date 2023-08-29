6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Volleyball results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:33 PM

Two Rivers 3, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — John Marshall had a rough outing in its season opener and fell 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 to Two Rivers in non-conference action.

“Two Rivers, I think their girls had a lot of really great moments, but overall we did not execute the way we needed to,” JM coach Bailey Brand said. “We are looking forward to a competitive game tomorrow.”

Serennie Lam had 23 digs and three assists for the Rockets. Addison Timpane had 10 kills and Bailey Glandon had 16 assists, 6 kills and 4 digs.

The Rockets host Simley on Tuesday.

Two Rivers#25#25#25
John Marshall#19#17#20
Two Rivers: No stats submitted.
John Marshall: Serennie Lam 3 assists, 23 digs, 1 ace; Laynie Meister 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Bella Farrow 1 kill, 2 blocks; Elena Rietveld 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Addison Timpane 10 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 1 block; Autumn Young 4 digs, 1 ace; Lydia Hak 5 digs; Bailey Glandon 6 kills, 16 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 3, LeRoy-Ostrander 0
Mabel-Canton#25#25#25
LeRoy-Ostrander#8#7#10
Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 32 assists, 5 aces; Kailey Ingvalson 8 kills; Saijal Slafter 9 kills; Kinley Soiney 13 kills.
LeRoy-Ostrander: Keira Lewison 3 kills; Jenna Olson 6 assists; Brooke Jasper 1 kill; Kaci McKenzie 3 kills; Benita Nolt 2 kills.

Spring Grove 3, Southland 0
Spring Grove#25#25#25
Southland#22#5#17
Spring Grove: Kendal VanMinsel 5 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs; Jordis Neeley 5 kills, 3 aces; Sydney Holland 10 digs, 4 aces; Izabel Kaufmann 6 digs; Joelle Halverson 8 kills.
Southland: Ava Payne 7 digs, 1 ace; Julia Kiefer 7 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Juliette Matheis 4 kills, 2 blocks; Katelyn McCabe 1 ace; Maren Wahrenberg 5 assists, 1 ace; Nevaeh Shaw 3 kills, 1 block; Shannon Kiefer 2 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks.

