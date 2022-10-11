We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 10, 2022 09:24 PM
Century 3, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — The Panthers came out strong and never led up in defeating their intra-city rival.

Paige Decker led the attack with 21 kills, while Megan Lund dished out 36 assists. Tiana Stevens made 21 digs for Century.

"We came out strong tonight and played with intensity and energy," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. " It was great to run some quick sets and have our hitters run some routes. We served really well tonight and were able to get some great swings."

Century 3, John Marshall 0
John Marshall#13#8#13
Century#25#25#25
John Marshall: No stats available.
Century: Tiana Stevens 21 digs; Megan Lund 36 assists, 3 aces; Paige Decker 21 kills.
Notes: Century is 21-2 overall and 9-1 in the Big Nine.

