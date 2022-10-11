Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Century 3, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — The Panthers came out strong and never led up in defeating their intra-city rival.

Paige Decker led the attack with 21 kills, while Megan Lund dished out 36 assists. Tiana Stevens made 21 digs for Century.

"We came out strong tonight and played with intensity and energy," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. " It was great to run some quick sets and have our hitters run some routes. We served really well tonight and were able to get some great swings."

Century 3, John Marshall 0

John Marshall#13#8#13

Century#25#25#25

John Marshall: No stats available.

Century: Tiana Stevens 21 digs; Megan Lund 36 assists, 3 aces; Paige Decker 21 kills.

Notes: Century is 21-2 overall and 9-1 in the Big Nine.