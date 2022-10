Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Chatfield#25#25#25

Wabasha-Kellogg#20#10#22

Chatfield: Tatum Allen 2 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Trindy Barkeim 10 kills; Cora Bicknese 12 digs, 4 aces; Kara Goetzinger 2 kills; Harper Goldsmith 5 kills, 30 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces; Evelyn Goldsmith 6 kills, 5 digs; Alexis Hinckley 8 digs, 1 ace; Jaelyn LaPlante 13 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 12 assists, 8 digs; Brielle Adams 2 kills, 1 dig; Samantha Gusa 1 kill, 2 digs; Hannah Johnson 2 assists, 25 digs; Klaire Johnson 8 digs; Mikenna Reimers 3 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Ella Stark 6 digs, 1 ace; Kaylie Vold 6 kills, 12 digs; Lauren Stumpf 3 digs; Kendall Zimmerman 3 kills.

Notes: Chatfield improves to 23-2 overall.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 3, LeRoy-Ostrander 0

LeRoy-Ostrander#18#11#17

Spring Grove#25#25#25

LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde 14 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace; Jenna Olson 20 assists, 7 digs; Brooke Jasper 2 kills, 1 ace; Kaylee Huff 5 digs, 1 ace; Benita Nolt 4 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace; Maddi Huntley 11 digs.

Spring Grove: Lydia Solum 3 kills; Kendal VaMinsel 17 blocks; Addyson McHugh 12 kills, 16 digs; Kenadee Gerard 9 kills; Maggie Lile 17 digs, 9 blocks, 5 aces; Kylie Reynolds 4 kills.

Notes: Spring Grove moves to 26-4 overall and 12-2 in the SEC.

Mabel-Canton 3, Glenville-Emmons 0

Glenville-Emmons#10#10#7

Mabel-Canton#25#25#25

Glenville-Emmons: No stats provided.

Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 3 kills, 28 assists, 7 digs, 5 aces; Makenzie Kelly 7 digs; Kailey Ingvalson 6 kills, 7 digs; Sophie Morken 5 kills, 7 digs; Saijal Slafter 6 kills; Hope Erickson 5 kills; Kinley Soiney 11 kills, 3 blocks.

Notes: Mabel-Canton finished its SEC slate with a perfect 14-0 record and is now 29-2 overall. They play Tuesday night against the West Division winner Grand Meadow in the East/West Showcase game. G-E falls to 5-9 in the SEC and 8-16 overall.

NON-CONFERENCE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo#18#18#23

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 1 assist, 8 digs; Tessa Erlandson 11 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs; Grace Nystuen 4 kills; Carmen Nerison 15 assists, 3 digs; Josie Flom 2 kills, 1 dig; Vanessa Schmidt 1 kill, 2 blocks; Norah Rechtzigel 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Emma Paulson 14 assists, 8 digs; Josi Quam 7 kills, 12 digs; Ashley Rechtzigel 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lilly Mehrkens 5 kills, 2 digs; Lola Wagner 4 assists, 17 digs; Megan Jasperson 7 digs, 1 ace; Ella Chandler 7 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs, 1 block; Rylee Nelson 9 kills, 16 assists, 13 digs; Torey Stencel 16 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Melanie Raasch 4 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Megan Schoenfelder 6 kills; Natalie Dykes 9 kills.

Notes: For Z-M, Lola Wagner recorded her 1,000 dig and Rylee Nelson recorded her 2,000 set assist.