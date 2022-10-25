SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 24, 2022 08:47 PM
SECTION 1AA

FIRST ROUND

Lewiston-Altura 3, Dover-Eyota 0
Dover-Eyota#22#20#15
Lewiston-Altura#25#25#25
Dover-Eyota: Taryn Bany 6 kills, 10 digs; Jolie Draper 5 kills, 9 assists, 11 digs; Mallory Peck 12 digs, 1 ace.
Lewiston-Altura: Emily Hansen 3 blocks; Rylee Kennedy 12 kills; Lavin LeJeune 21 assists; Tiegan Prigge 3 aces; Staytlen Seefeldt 28 digs; Kaitlyn Tiedemann 3 aces.

SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0
Lyle/Austin Pacelli#5#11#7
LeRoy-Ostrander#25#25#25
Lyle/Austin Pacelli: No stats available
LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde 10 kills, 9 digs, 8 aces; Jenna Olson 17 kills, 4 digs; Kaylee Huff 3 aces; Benita Nolt 6 kills, 7 digs; Maddi Huntley 4 digs.

