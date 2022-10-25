Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SECTION 1AA
FIRST ROUND
Lewiston-Altura 3, Dover-Eyota 0
Dover-Eyota#22#20#15
Lewiston-Altura#25#25#25
Dover-Eyota: Taryn Bany 6 kills, 10 digs; Jolie Draper 5 kills, 9 assists, 11 digs; Mallory Peck 12 digs, 1 ace.
Lewiston-Altura: Emily Hansen 3 blocks; Rylee Kennedy 12 kills; Lavin LeJeune 21 assists; Tiegan Prigge 3 aces; Staytlen Seefeldt 28 digs; Kaitlyn Tiedemann 3 aces.
SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 0
Lyle/Austin Pacelli#5#11#7
LeRoy-Ostrander#25#25#25
Lyle/Austin Pacelli: No stats available
LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde 10 kills, 9 digs, 8 aces; Jenna Olson 17 kills, 4 digs; Kaylee Huff 3 aces; Benita Nolt 6 kills, 7 digs; Maddi Huntley 4 digs.
Top-seeded Fillmore Central was originally slated to face No. 8 and winless Wabasha-Kellogg in a Section 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Top performances for area high school players.
Tyler Fox has overcome a broken collarbone as a junior to have a big impact for the Byron football team on both offense and defense. He has also been supporting a teammate who suffered a broken collarbone this season.