Volleyball results for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Lourdes 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER — Lourdes had its way with Schaeffer Academy, winning 25-12, 25-14, 25-23 in the non-conference match at Schaeffer.

Lindsey Rossow had 10 kills and nine digs for the Eagles. Leah Wieneke had 13 assists and five aces.

Schaeffer got 14 digs, 3 kills and 2 aces from Kate Friese.

Lourdes 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Lourdes#25#25#25

Schaeffer Academy#12#14#23

Lourdes: Liliana Davick 5 kills; Lindsey Rossow 10 kills, 9 digs; Leah Wieneke 13 assists, 5 aces.

Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese 3 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Blythe Morgan 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Rivers 3, John Marshall 0

MENDOTA HEIGHTS — Two Rivers was too much for John Marshall, beating the Rockets 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 in a non-conference match.

Kaelyn Johnson led JM with 15 digs and four assists. Addyson Timpane had 10 kills.

JM moves to 3-3 overall.

Two Rivers 3, John Marshall 0

John Marshall#22#23#16

Two Rivers#25#25#25

John Marshall: Caitlin Bakken 3 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Abigail Stolz 1 assist, 7 digs; Kaelyn Johnson 4 assists, 15 digs; Bailey Glandon 6 kills, 10 assists, 7 digs, 1 block; Addyson Timpane 10 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Alayna Meister 3 kills, 3 blocks; Isabella Farrow 1 kill, 2 assists, 1 dig; Elena Reitveld 4 kills, 2 aces; Leticia Bossou 1 kill, 1 block; Serennie Lam 5 digs.

Two Rivers: No stats submitted.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Houston 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0

Houston#25#25#2

Lyle/Pacelli#22#13#16

Houston: No stats submitted.

Lyle/Pacelli: Kate Rauen 10 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Heard 9 assists, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Autumn Drennan 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Lilly VaDeer 5 kills, 3 digs.

NON-CONFERENCE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Triton 0

Triton#13#7#11

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25

Triton: Dani Hallaway 2 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Elizabeth Hukee 2 assists, 1 dig; Kennedy Schandorff 1 block; Kyla Smith 4 kills, 5 digs; MacKenzie Geers 5 kills, 10 digs; Mariah Busch 2 assists, 3 digs.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lilly Mehrkens 9 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 2 aces; Lola Wagner 4 assists, 15 digs, 2 aces; Cora Ohm 4 kills, 1 assist; Paislee Peterson 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 digs; Ella Chandler 3 kills, 5 digs; Rylee Nelson 11 kills, 12 assists, 14 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Torey Stencel 14 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces; Anna Cylkowski 1 assist; Melanie Raasch 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Megan Schoenfelder 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace; Natalie Dykes 10 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.

Chatfield 3, Pine Island 0

Pine Island#10#17#19

Chatfield#25#25#25

Pine Island: Kendall Hayden 7 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Reese Koenen 6 kills, 2.5 blocks.

Chatfield: Trindy Barkeim 19 kills, 8 digs; Cora Bicknese 13 digs; Kara Goetzinger 3 blocks; Harper Goldsmith 4 kills, 35 assists, 5 aces; Alexis Hinckley 5 kills, 2 aces; Jaelyn LaPlante 9 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces.