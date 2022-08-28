Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Volleyball results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 27, 2022 07:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mayo 3, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON — The Spartans kicked off their year on a good note, settling down some nerves before winning three straight sets to take the season opener.

"Overall, good first match for the Spartans," Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. "We had to battle through plenty of nervous errors in the first set as Farmington was energetic and clean. Entering set No. 2 the team made some changes in their mentality and started to compete. Hanson led the team offensively with 13 kills. She was consistent from start to finish which helped the team find their rhythm and confidence to get the win in the end."

Hanson also finished with 26 assists, nine digs and two service aces. Maria Winter finished with double-digit kills with 11 to go along with nine digs and three aces, while Madison Meyer recorded 10 kills and 12 digs. Jadyn Lester also fueled the offense, tallying 26 assists and eight kills as well.

Mayo 3, Farmington 1
Mayo#26#25#25#25
Farmington#28#7#21#14
Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 4 kills, 2 digs, 2.5 blocks, 3 aces; Alexa Carlstrom 12 digs, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 13 kills, 27 assists, 5 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Jadyn Lester 8 kills, 26 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Madison Meyer 10 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Ava Miller 9 kills, 2.5 blocks; Maria Winter 11 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces.
Farmington: No stats available.

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls tennis results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
August 27, 2022 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
August 27, 2022 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
August 27, 2022 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
August 27, 2022 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports