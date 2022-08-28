Volleyball results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

Mayo 3, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON — The Spartans kicked off their year on a good note, settling down some nerves before winning three straight sets to take the season opener.

"Overall, good first match for the Spartans," Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. "We had to battle through plenty of nervous errors in the first set as Farmington was energetic and clean. Entering set No. 2 the team made some changes in their mentality and started to compete. Hanson led the team offensively with 13 kills. She was consistent from start to finish which helped the team find their rhythm and confidence to get the win in the end."

Hanson also finished with 26 assists, nine digs and two service aces. Maria Winter finished with double-digit kills with 11 to go along with nine digs and three aces, while Madison Meyer recorded 10 kills and 12 digs. Jadyn Lester also fueled the offense, tallying 26 assists and eight kills as well.

Mayo#26#25#25#25

Farmington#28#7#21#14

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 4 kills, 2 digs, 2.5 blocks, 3 aces; Alexa Carlstrom 12 digs, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 13 kills, 27 assists, 5 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Jadyn Lester 8 kills, 26 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Madison Meyer 10 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Ava Miller 9 kills, 2.5 blocks; Maria Winter 11 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces.

Farmington: No stats available.