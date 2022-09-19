Volleyball results for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Pool play
Mabel-Canton def. Heritage Christian 25-4, 25-5; M-C def. Fridley 25-16, 25-4; M-C def. Minneapolis Patrick Henry 25-9, 25-6.
Quarterfinals
M-C def. Spectrum 25-5, 25-9
Semifinals
M-C def. West Lutheran 25-10, 25-14
Final
M-C def. Hutchinson 25-17, 24-26, 15-12
M-C tournament leaders: Sahara Morken 153 assists, 10 aces; Sophie Morken 23 kills, 42 digs, 15 aces; Makenzie Kelly 38 digs, 19 aces; Saijal Slafter 49 kills, 10 blocks; Kinley Soiney 42 kills, 10 blocks.
Notes: M-C is now 18-0 overall
