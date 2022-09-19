We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
Volleyball results for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

By Staff reports
September 18, 2022
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT

Pool play

Mabel-Canton def. Heritage Christian 25-4, 25-5; M-C def. Fridley 25-16, 25-4; M-C def. Minneapolis Patrick Henry 25-9, 25-6.

Quarterfinals
M-C def. Spectrum 25-5, 25-9

Semifinals
M-C def. West Lutheran 25-10, 25-14

Final
M-C def. Hutchinson 25-17, 24-26, 15-12

M-C tournament leaders: Sahara Morken 153 assists, 10 aces; Sophie Morken 23 kills, 42 digs, 15 aces; Makenzie Kelly 38 digs, 19 aces; Saijal Slafter 49 kills, 10 blocks; Kinley Soiney 42 kills, 10 blocks.
Notes: M-C is now 18-0 overall

