Volleyball results for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
CENTURY INVITATIONAL
Chatfield 2, Byron 1
Chatfield#26#16#25
Byron#24#25#20
Chatfield: Trindy Barkeim 4 kills; Cora Bicknese 15 digs, 2 aces; Kara Goetzinger 3 blocks; Evelyn Goldsmith 3 kills; Harper Goldsmith 3 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Alexis Hinckley 1 kill, 5 digs; Jaelyn LaPlante 7 kills, 4 digs; Hannah Tweeten 2 aces.
Byron: No stats submitted.
