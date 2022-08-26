Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Volleyball results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 25, 2022
Century 3, Cannon Falls 0

ROCHESTER — Century was predicted to have one of its strongest teams in years.

Well, judging by what the Panthers came up with in their season-opening match Thursday, that prognostication looks right on. Century romped to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 win over a Cannon Falls team which is coming off a state-tournament season.

“I’m extremely happy with how we played tonight for our hope opener,” Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. “We played together, as a team, the entire time, and we maintained our energy and momentum through all three sets. Our serve receive was great tonight and it allowed us to keep getting swings and move the ball around the net. We still have a lot to work on, but tonight definitely showed what this team is capable of.”

Megan Lund had 23 assists and Kaitlyn Meincke 23 digs. Paige Decker added nine kills, Elise Jensen seven kills and Brooke Meincke 15 digs.

Century is returning four all-Big Nine Conference players from a year ago when it won 20 matches.

Cannon Falls got 14 kills, 11 digs and 2 blocks from star Madison Burr.

Cannon Falls#12#16#19
Century#25#25#25
Cannon Falls: Kyra Schoenfelder 2 assists, 22 digs; Karsyn Winchell 5 kills, 13 digs; Kallie Johnson 3 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Rachael Miller 2 kills, 3 blocks; Madison Burr 14 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Elle Lind 2 kills, 1 block; Falon Hepola 1 kill, 25 assists, 10 digs.
Century: Megan Lund 23 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 23 digs; Brooke Meincke 15 digs; Paige Decker 9 kills; Elise Jensen 7 kills.

Chatfield 3, Lourdes 0

ROCHESTER — Chatfield had an easy time with Lourdes in its season-opener, winning 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 in non-conference action.

Harper Goldsmith had 26 assists for the Gophers. Cora Bicknese added 18 digs.

Chatfield#25#25#25
Lourdes#14#17#15
Chatfield: Trindy Barkeim 2 kills; Cora Bicknese 18 digs; Evelyn Goldsmith 5 kills; Jaelyn LaPlante 16 kills; Harper Goldsmith 2 kills, 26 assists; Alexis Hinckley 2 kills, 5 digs; Charleigh Larson 5 kills, 4 blocks.
Lourdes: No stats submitted.

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 3, Hayfield 0
Hayfield#23#27#24
Fillmore Central#25#29#26
Hayfield: Ava Carney 13 digs; Reese Bauman 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Haeven Skjervem 3 kills, 12 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Autumn Bjornson 2 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Sydney Risius 1 kill, 24 assists, 15 digs; Allison Meier 2 digs; Natalie Beaver 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Jenna Klocke 7 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 4 aces.
Fillmore Central: Abby Bothun 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Kyla Hellickson 1 kill, 18 digs, 3 aces; Regan Hanson 5 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Kammry Broadwater 10 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Aubrey Daniels 1 kill, 29 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Alyssa Britton 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Madison Simon 3 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks.

