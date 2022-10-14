Volleyball results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Century 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0

KASSON — Paige Decker smashed 14 kills and Century played a strong defensive game to sweep past Kasson-Mantorville in non-conference volleyball on Thursday.

Century posted a 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 win over a solid K-M team to improve to 22-2.

"We really limited our errors and dug the ball well," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "I'm proud of how we played tonight, Kasson is a tough team and we shut them down and took care of things on our side of the court."

Megan Lund dished out 30 set assists for Century and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 23 digs.

Century#25#25#25

Kasson-Mantorville#15#18#23

Century: Megan Lund 30 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 23 digs; Ella Zmolek 15 digs; Paige Decker 14 kills.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 23 digs, 2 aces; Jaden Heidt 7 digs; Ella Babcock 6 kills, 4 digs; Whitney Demo 9 kills, 12 digs; Abby Distad 28 assists, 4 digs; Ellie Ask 13 kills, 4 digs; Sophia Sutton 5 kills, 2 blocks.

Mayo 3, Winona 0

ROCHESTER — Mayo had its way with Winona on Senior Night, blasting the Winhawks 25-10, 25-10, 25-10.

“Tonight's match was a celebration of our seniors and their commitment to each other, their teammates and the Mayo volleyball program,” Spartans coach Deb Fredericks said. “On these nights you are not quite sure where the team’s emotions will be, but the Spartans played their game and finished in ‘three’ with Winona.”

Hannah Hanson paced Mayo with 7 kills, 15 assists, 3 digs, 1 block and 3 aces. Madison Meyer had 11 kills and three digs and Jayden Lester had 3 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks and 4 aces.

Mayo moved to 8-2 in the Big Nine and 17-4 overall. Winona is 2-7, 4-15.

Winona#10#10#10

Mayo#25#25#25

Winona: No stats submitted.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 1 kill, 1 block; Alexa Carlstrom 10 digs; Hannah Hanson 7 kills, 15 assists, 3 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Madison Meyer 11 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Jadyn Lester 3 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Ava Miller 6 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Reilyn Schoenfelder 4 kills, 3 blocks; Claire Siems 6 digs, 1 ace; Rachel Thompson 2 aces.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Lourdes 0

ZUMBROTA — Rylee Nelson collected 16 kills as Zumbrota-Mazeppa swept Lourdes 3-0 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa posted a 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 win.

Torey Stencel had 21 set assists for Z-M while Megan Schoenfelder had eight kills.

Vivica Bretton had nine kills while Lindsey Rossow had five kills and 14 digs for Lourdes

Lourdes#14#10#18

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25

Lourdes: Vivica Bretton 9 kills, 1 dig; Liliana Davick 4 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Lindsey Rossow 5 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Scaccio 10 assists, 2 digs; Grace Skinner 5 digs; Madilyn Schwirtz 1 dig; Anna Wieneke 4 digs; Leah Wieneke 1 kill, 9 assists, 2 digs, 1 block.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lilly Mehrkens 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Lola Wagner 2 assists, 14 digs, 1 ace; Paislee Peterson 3 assists, 1 dig; Megan Jasperson 5 digs; Ella Chandler 7 kills, 2 digs; Rylee Nelson 16 kills, 12 assists, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Torey Stencel 21 assists, 6 digs; Anna Cylkowski 4 digs; Melanie Raasch 4 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks; Megan Schoenfelder 8 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Dykes 5 kills, 4 digs, 1 block.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Caledonia 3, Dover-Eyota 0

Caledonia#25#25#25

Dover-Eyota#12#11#14

Caledonia: Paige Klug 5 kills, 2 blocks; Alexis Schroeder 17 digs; Logan Koepke 7 kills; Live Myhre 6 kills; Sienna Augedahl 14 digs.

Dover-Eyota: Isabel Aeschlimann 5 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Ella Hardtke 6 digs; Olivia Hajek 3 kills.

Notes: Caledonia is 9-0 in the Three Rivers, 14-8 overall.