Volleyball results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Century 3, Faribault 1

FARIBAULT — Century won its 20th match of the season with a 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12 win over

Faribault in Big Nine Conference play on Thursday.

Century is now 20-2, 8-1 in the Big Nine.

"We had a decent night," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "Faribault had great defense in set three and we had too many unforced errors to come out on top, but we got our momentum back for the fourth set. It was nice to see the energy and excitement that we had in set four."

Paige Decker had a dominating night at the net with 20 kills for Century while Megan Lund had 34 set assists and five ace serves and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 31 digs.

"Paige had a great night hitting and Kaitlyn carried us with digs," Guillaume said.

Century: Tiana Stevens 14 digs; Megan Lund 34 assists, 5 aces; Kaitlyn Meincke 31 digs; Ella Zmolek 17 digs; Paige Decker 20 kills.

Faribault: No stats provided.

Mayo 3, Austin 0

ROCHESTER — Mayo rebounded from a loss in its last match to blank Austin 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 in Big Nine Conference play.

Maria Winter led Mayo with 11 kills and Madison Meyer added nine. Hannah Hanson had seven kills and 14 set assists while Jadyn Lester notched 16 set assists.

After a strong service run from Maria Winter to start the match, Austin went on an 8-0 run to briefly catch the Spartans off guard.

"We made error after error and couldn’t get any momentum," Mayo coach Deb Fredrick said. "We gained composure and stayed in control in set two as we got another service run, this time from Hannah Hanson.

Mayo will play its third match of the week on Friday night at Mankato West.

Austin: No stats provided.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 3 kills, 1 dig; Alexa Carlstrom 10 digs, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 7 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Lily Holtan 3 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Madison Meyer 9 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Jadyn Lester 2 kills, 16 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Ava Miller 7 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Claire Siems 4 digs; Maria Winter 11 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces.

Grand Meadow 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

GRAND MEADOW — Grand Meadow used a balanced attack at the net to sweep past Schaeffer Academy 25-8, 25-13, 25-14 in Southeast Conference play on Thursday.

The Superlarks had four players with three or four kills. Kendyl Queensland had four kills and four ace serves while Lauren Queensland had three kills, four blocks and 10 digs.

Thea Bothun had five kills for Schaefferand Bythe Morgan had 12 set assists.

Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese 4 kills, 11 digs; Thea Bothun 5 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Grace Monson 10 digs; Blythe Morgan 12 assists.

Grand Meadow: Kendyl Queensland 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 4 aces; Sarah Wurst 2 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Queensland 3 kills, 10 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Lexie Westrum 1 dig; Sydney Cotton 1 kill, 9 digs; Isabelle Fretty 1 kill, 13 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Hailey Lovejoy 1 kill; Rylee Schaufler 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig; Lexy Foster 3 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Rebecca Hoffman 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Haylie Paul 1 dig, 1 ace.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Pine Island 0

Pine Island#13#13#12

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25

Pine Island: Taylor Taylor 3 kills; Reese Koenen 1 kill, 7 digs, 2.5 blocks; Paxyn Rendahl 8 assists, 4 digs; Ella Heydmann 6 digs; Jade Severson 3 kills, 1.5 blocks.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lilly Mehrkens 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 aces; Lola Wagner 3 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace; Cora Ohm 2 kills, 1 block; Megan Jasperson 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs, 1 ace; Ella Chandler 7 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Rylee Nelson 11 kills, 10 assists, 10 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Torey Stencel 23 assists, 7 digs; Melanie Raasch 7 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Megan Schoenfelder 5 kills; Natalie Dykes 7 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 block.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Dover-Eyota 2

Dover-Eyota#15#25#24#25#13

Wabasha-Kellogg#25#21#26#15#15

Dover-Eyota: No stats provided.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 30 assists, 24 digs, 8 aces; Brielle Adams 7 kills, 7 digs; Jorgia Heins 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Hannah Johnson 1 kill, 2 assists, 15 digs, 1 ace; Klaire Johnson 5 digs; Mikenna Reimers 6 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Ella Stark 17 digs; Kendall Rommel 1 kill, 14 digs; Kaylie Vold 10 kills, 17 digs, 5 aces; Kendall Zimmerman 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 2 aces.

Caledonia 3, Chatfield 1

Caledonia#25#20#25#25

Chatfield#23#25#17#21

Caledonia: Jovial King 37 assists, 4 aces; Kennedy Hansen 4 aces; Braelyn Lange 5 kills; Logan Koepke 13 kills, 20 digs; Live Myhre 8 kills, 3 blocks; Sienna Augedahl 4 kills.

Chatfield: Trindy Barkeim 14 kills, 6 aces; Cora Bicknese 16 digs; Kara Goetzinger 6 kills; Harper Goldsmith 2 kills, 37 assists, 10 digs; Evelyn Goldsmith 2 kills; Jaelyn LaPlante 17 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Charleigh Larson 3 kills.

Notes: Caledonia improves to 12-7, 7-0 in the Three Rivers.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 3, Kingsland 0

Spring Grove#25#25#25

Kingsland#11#8#6

Spring Grove: Kendal VaMinsel 25 assists, 5 digs; Katelyn Kraus 6 kills; Addyson McHugh 5 kills, 6 digs; Kenadee Gerard 8 kills, 4 digs; Maggie Lile 4 digs; Kylie Reynolds 3 aces.

Kingsland: Kaylin Mensink 2 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Vaira Merkel 1 kill; Morgan Philliips 1 kill; Macie Rasmussen 2 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs; Anika Reiland 2 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Chantle Reiland 10 digs; Paisley Robinson 2 digs.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Goodhue 0

Goodhue#7#20#14

Kenyon-Wanamingo#25#25#25

Goodhue: Avy Agenten 4 kills, 10 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Melanie Beck 6 digs; Ava Gadient 5 digs; Tori Miller 8 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Ellie Peterson 3 digs; Olivia Ryan 1 ace; Karli Zetah 1 block.

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 3 kills, 17 digs; Tessa Erlandson 14 kills, 10 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Grace Nystuen 4 kills, 2 blocks; Carmen Nerison 14 assists, 2 digs, 4 aces; Josie Flom 4 kills, 5 digs; Vanessa Schmidt 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Norah Rechtzigel 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Emma Paulson 10 assists, 1 dig; Josi Quam 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Addy Lindell 1 kill; Ivette Mendonza 1 block.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Red Wing 0

Kasson-Mantorville#25#25#25

Red Wing#10#13#20

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 16 digs, 4 aces; Jaden Heidt 8 digs; Ella Babcock 6 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Whitney Demo 6 kills, 8 digs; Adi Kelley 29 assists; Aloha Ricke 7 kills, 5 digs.

Red Wing: No stats provided.

Notes: K-M improves to 16-5.

Winona Cotter 3, Lake City 1

Winona Cotter#25#20#25#26

Lake City#23#25#21#24

Winona Cotter: No stats provided.

Lake City: Mahli Benjamin 9 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Emma Narum 10 assists, 11 digs; Kaitlin Schmidt 22 digs; Ella Matzke 18 assists, 13 digs, 1 ace; Molly Dudley 11 kills, 3 digs, 1 block.