Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Mayo 3, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — Hannah Hanson excelled at the net and setting up teammates as Mayo swept John Marshall 3-0.

Hanson had 11 kills and 28 assists as Mayo posted a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 victory over its city rival. Alexa Carlstrom collected 20 digs for the Spartans while Madison Meyer had eight kills and seven ace serves.

"A good win against the crosstown opponent, Mayo coach Deb Fredrick said. "We had a better first ball contact and kept us in system to run the offense. JM was big at the net and had great touches and blocks."

John Marshall#16#13#18

Mayo#25#25#25

John Marshall: Kiarra Thim 2 kills, 4 digs; Abigail Stolz 3 digs; Kaelyn Johnson 2 assists, 7 digs; Bailey Glandon 3 kills, 11 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; LeAnna Tran 2 digs; Addyson Timpane 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Alayna Meister 3 kills, 3 blocks; Isabella Farrow 2 kills, 2 blocks; Elena Reitveld 5 kills, 1 dig; Leticia Bossou 2 kills, 2 blocks.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 6 kills; Alexa Carlstrom 20 digs, 3 aces; Hannah Hanson 11 kills, 28 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Madison Meyer 8 kills, 3 digs, 7 aces; Jadyn Lester 7 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Ava Miller 7 kills, 1.5 blocks; Maria Winter 5 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace.

Century 3, Mankato West 0

MANKATO — Century used great balance at the net to sweep past Mankato West 3-0 and maintain its perfect season so far.

Ella Zmolek had 12 kills while Paige Decker and Elise Jensen added 11 each as Century posted a 25-13, 25-11, 26-24 victory in Big Nine Conference play.

"We played great the first two sets and then let some fundamentals go in the third set," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said.

Century trailed 24-20 in the third set before Megan Lund served six straight points to close the match.

"Our passers and hitters helped pull us through not letting a single ball hit the ground," Guillaume said. "I'm extremely proud of the girls, they stepped it up and played as a team to make the comeback and pull off a win. They never gave up and trusted each other, and as a coach that makes you very happy."

Lund collected 32 set assists as Century improved to 11-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Nine.

Century 3, Mankato West 0

Century#25#25#26

Mankato West#13#11#24

Century: Megan Lund 32 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 16 digs, 3 aces; Ella Zmolek 12 kills; Paige Decker 11 kills; Elise Jensen 11 kills.

Mankato West: No stats provided.

Schaeffer Academy 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0

AUSTIN — Schaeffer Academy used strong serving to defeat Lyle/Pacelli 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 in Southeast Conference play on Thursday.

Kate Friese had 12 ace serves for Schaeffer while Blythe Morgan added five.

Both teams entered the match winless. Schaeffer is now 1-7, 1-4 in the SEC. L/P drops to 0-8, 0-4 in the SEC.

Schaeffer Academy 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0

Schaeffer Academy#25#25#25

Lyle/Pacelli#17#22#16

Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese 10 digs, 12 aces; Grace Monson 7 digs; Blythe Morgan 5 aces.

Lyle/Pacelli: Kate Rauen 9 digs; Olivia Heard 2 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs, 6 aces; Lilly VaDeer 3 kills, 7 digs.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Cannon Falls 3, Lake City 0

Lake City#10#13#22

Cannon Falls#25#25#25

Lake City: Mahli Benjamin 5 kills, 12 digs; Macey Beltz 4 digs; Emma Narum 8 assists, 2 digs; Kaitlin Schmidt 11 digs; Natalie LaBonte 5 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs, 1 block; Brooklyn Gulden 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Natalie Hawkins 7 digs; Ella Matzke 6 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Molly Dudley 1 dig.

Cannon Falls: Kyra Schoenfelder 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 ace; Karsyn Winchell 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace; Grace Swanson 3 blocks; Kallie Johnson 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Madison Burr 12 kills, 6 digs, 6 blocks; Rachael Miller 2 kills, 1 ace; Elle Lind 6 kills, 5 blocks; Falon Hepola 2 kills, 27 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace.

Notes: CF improves to 10-2 overall, 3-1 in the HVL.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#12#21#21

Fillmore Central#25#25#25

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Hannah Harlow 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block; Kate Heyn 1 kill, 8 assists, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Kally Sylvester 1 dig; Lauren Rott 4 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Lauren Klavetter 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Skylar Beckel 1 assist, 2 digs; Ashley Barton 4 kills, 1 dig; Trinity Binner 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 ace; Claire Rahman 3 aces.

Fillmore Central: Abby Bothun 6 kills, 2 aces; Kyla Hellickson 21 digs, 5 aces; Regan Hanson 4 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs; Katie Pickett 10 assists; Kammry Broadwater 9 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Aubrey Daniels 5 kills, 16 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Alyssa Britton 7 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 2 aces; Madison Simon 4 kills; Lily Miller 1 dig.

Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 1

Lewiston-Altura#14#26#13#17

Caledonia#25#24#25#25

Lewiston-Altura: Jana Blair 2 aces; Rylee Kennedy 7 kills; Lavin LeJeune 8 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs; Tiegan Prigge 14 assists; Kaitlyn Tiedemann 3 blocks.

Caledonia: Jovial King 18 assists; Paige Klug 11 kills; Logan Koepke 14 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Aubrie Klug 14 digs.

Notes: Caledonia is 4-0 in the Three Rivers, 8-3 overall.

Winona Cotter 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Wabasha-Kellogg#22#24#21

Winona Cotter#25#26#25

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 1 kill, 17 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Brielle Adams 5 kills, 3 digs; Samantha Gusa 4 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Johnson 11 digs; Klaire Johnson 1 kill, 1 assist, 25 digs, 2 aces; Mikenna Reimers 2 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Ella Stark 18 digs; Kendall Rommel 23 digs, 1 ace; Kaylie Vold 5 kills, 6 digs; Kendall Zimmerman 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Winona Cotter: Savannah Repinski 30 assists, 6 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces; Katelyn Ubl 25 digs, 2 aces; Madison Hazelton 15 kills.

Chatfield 3, St. Charles 1

Chatfield#25#25#22#25

St. Charles#23#19#25#16

Chatfield: Tatum Allen 4 digs; Trindy Barkeim 13 kills, 10 digs; Cora Bicknese 20 digs, 2 aces; Kara Goetzinger 3 kills; Harper Goldsmith 3 kills, 41 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Evelyn Goldsmith 6 kills; Alexis Hinckley 17 digs, 2 aces; Jaelyn LaPlante 17 kills, 11 digs; Charleigh Larson 4 digs, 2 aces.

St. Charles: Lauryn Delger 9 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces; Eva Anderson 4 kills, 25 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces; Mia McGuire 3 kills, 1 dig, 2.5 blocks; Adi Karlen 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Brenna Koeppel 11 digs, 1 ace; Taylin Andring 6 kills, 11 digs; Claire Dorman 4 kills, 5 digs; MaKenna Floerke 2 assists, 9 digs.

Notes: Chatfield improves to 11-1.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Grand Meadow 3, Houston 0

Houston#14#16#18

Grand Meadow#25#25#25

Houston: Lilly Carr 15 assists, 10 digs; Avery Kingsley 4 kills; Sydney Torgerson 6 kills, 13 digs; Jaden Woodard 5 kills; Elizabeth Weichert 7 digs; Ella Carrier 6 digs.

Grand Meadow: Kendyl Queensland 13 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Queensland 3 kills, 18 digs; Sydney Cotton 1 kill, 15 digs; Cheyenne Bakken 3 digs; Isabelle Fretty 2 kills, 29 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Heidi Weiss 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Lexy Foster 4 kills, 2 digs, 6 aces; Rebecca Hoffman 7 kills, 7 digs; Haylie Paul 2 digs.

Lanesboro 3, Southland 2

Lanesboro#25#13#25#22#15

Southland#13#25#11#25#12

Lanesboro: Skyler Check 4 aces; Claire Keasling 25 assists, 18 digs; Jensen Storhoff 20 digs; Jessie Schrieber 6 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces; Kaci Ruen 15 kills, 20 digs, 5 blocks.

Southland: Breeley Galle 5 kills, 3 blocks; Bria Nelsen 13 assists; Nevaeh Shaw 4 blocks; Shannon Kiefer 8 kills, 21 digs, 3 blocks; Katelyn McCabe 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Ava Payne 2 aces; Maren Wehrenberg 16 assists, 14 digs.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Blooming Prairie 1

Blooming Prairie#12#25#19#21

Kenyon-Wanamingo#25#22#25#25

Blooming Prairie: No stats submitted.

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 2 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Tessa Erlandson 23 kills, 0 assist, 7 digs, 1 block; Grace Nystuen 3 kills, 1 block; Carmen Nerison 2 kills, 25 assists, 2 digs; 1 ace; Josie Flom 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Norah Rechtzigel 11 kills, 1 dig, 4 aces; Emma Paulson 15 assists, 5 digs, 5 aces; Josi Quam 9 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces.