Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 22, 2022 08:58 PM
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 3, Lewiston-Altura 0
Lewiston-Altura#19#9#17
Chatfield#25#25#25
Lewiston-Altura: Rylee Kennedy 4 kills, 3 blocks; Lavin LeJeune 5 assists; Staytlen Seefeldt 7 aces.
Chatfield: Tatum Allen 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 aces; Trindy Barkeim 7 kills, 3 aces; Cora Bicknese 11 digs, 5 aces; Kara Goetzinger 8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Lauryn Daniels 2 kills; Harper Goldsmith 4 kills, 32 assists, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Evelyn Goldsmith 2 kills; Alexis Hinckley 5 digs; Jaelyn LaPlante 15 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 3, Grand Meadow 0
Grand Meadow#23#19#15
Spring Grove#25#25#25
Grand Meadow: Kendyl Queensland 9 kills; Lauren Queensland 4 kills, 3 aces; Isabelle Fretty 14 assists, 2 aces; Lexy Foster 3 kills, 4 blocks.
Spring Grove: Lydia Solum 8 kills; Kendal VanMinsel 30 assists, 12 digs; Katelyn Kraus 4 kills; Addyson McHugh 7 kills, 11 digs; Kenadee Gerard 10 kills, 3 aces; Maggie Lile 15 digs; Joelle Halverson 6 kills.
Notes: Spring Grove moves to 7-1 in the SEC and 13-1 overall.

