News reporting
Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 29, 2022 08:40 PM
Century 3, Winona 0

WINONA — Century rebounded from its lone loss of the season to defeat Winona 25-7, 25-10, 25-13 in Big Nine Conference play.

The Panthers, who lost to Northfield in their last match, are now 13-1overall and 6-1 in league play.

"We played really well tonight, made sure we limited our errors and got better passes to our setter," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "We were really moving as a team and communicating well."

Paige Decker smashed 20 kills in just three sets while Elise Jensen added nine kills for the Panthers. Megan Lund collected 32 set assists.

Century#25#25#25
Winona#7#10#13
Century: Megan Lund 32 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 11 digs; Ella Zmolek 9 digs; Paige Decker 20 kills; Elise Jensen 9 kills.
Winona: No stats provided.

Spring Grove 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

SPRING GROVE — Spring Grove improved to 17-3 overall with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-8 victory over Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference play on Thursday.

Spring Grove moves to 8-1 in SEC play. Schaeffer falls to 1-11, 1-6 in the SEC.

Addyson McHugh had eight kills to pace Spring Grove while Kendal VaMinsel collected 15 assists.

Spring Grove 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
Schaeffer Academy#10#12#8
Spring Grove#25#25#25
Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese 3 kills, 8 digs; Thea Bothun 3 kills; Bethany Monson 7 digs; Blythe Morgan 4 assists, 7 digs.
Spring Grove: Jordis Neeley 5 kills; Kendal VaMinsel 15 assists; Addyson McHugh 8 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Kenadee Gerard 6 kills; Sydney Holland 5 digs, 3 aces; Isabel Kaufmann 6 digs; Maggie Lile 9 assists, 7 digs; Joelle Halverson 5 kills.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
